INDIANAPOLIS – There will be a few training camp battles worth watching this summer at Westfield’s Grand Park, but none will be more important than the contest at left tackle.
After a down season marked by multiple injuries to key players, the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line is hopeful for a bounce-back campaign. Securing new quarterback Matt Ryan’s blindside will be a key factor in that effort.
There is no proven left tackle on the roster, but the Colts are encouraged by what they’ve seen from the prime contenders.
Here’s a look at the offensive tackle position with training camp less than two weeks away:
THE STARTERS
While questions dominate the left tackle slot, the right side is set with a healthy Braden Smith returning to the lineup.
Last season was a slog for Smith, who missed six games with a variety of ailments that began with a foot injury in training camp. But he believes he’s grown from the adversity.
“Sometimes you have those years where things just kind of go the wrong way for you health-wise, but (it) builds character through that,” Smith said in May. “It’s the NFL, so you’ve gotta learn how to play through those and get the best out of it that you can.”
Smith has been durable for the most part throughout his four-year career, making 54 starts and establishing himself as a Pro Bowl contender. He’ll be asked to lead the tackle group and help the offensive line make a transition with two new starters.
“We got a lot of new guys, a lot of rookies in here,” Smith said. “So, I mean, it’ll be important to set an example for them, show them how to work every day, come in and work. That’s what it’s all built on, and (we need to) just set the right example for those guys.”
The rookies include Bernhard Raimann, a third-round pick out of Central Michigan who Indianapolis believes could win the left tackle job. To do so, he’ll have to outlast veteran Matt Pryor in a preseason competition.
An Austria native, Raimann checks in at 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds. He fell in love with American high school football by watching movies like “The Blind Side” and began playing the game on a semi-pro level in his native country.
Raimann came to Michigan as part of an exchange program and earned a scholarship in the Mid-American Conference. The Colts were impressed with his strength, balance and explosion during the pre-draft process.
And they also like the way he handled himself against the toughest competition.
“Whether it was when they played LSU early in the year or whether it was at the Senior Bowl, even when he starts rough, he finds a way to self-correct,” Colts director of player personnel Kevin Rogers said in April. “He’s a competitive kid, and he’s smart. That competitive drive that’s in him will help maximize what’s in his body.”
At 24, Raimann is old for a rookie. That fact combined with less-than-ideal arm length (32 7/8 inches) contributed to his slide in the draft. But Indianapolis believes he can make up for any deficiencies with his outstanding footwork and solid work ethic.
He’ll need all of that and more to beat out Pryor, who will get the first crack as the starter. The 27-year-old made five starts in his first season with the Colts last year, but none came at left tackle.
In three years on an active roster since being drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, just two of Pryor’s 15 career starts have come at left tackle.
He signed a one-year $5.545 million deal to return to Indianapolis as a free agent in the offseason. With the prospect of becoming a full-time starter on the table, Pryor tailored his offseason training to the left tackle spot.
“When I was training in Texas, I did some boxing classes and I worked southpaw (left-handed) so I could get used to my hips being flipped the opposite way,” Pryor said in May. “So, going out here during OTAs, it feels natural.”
THE DEPTH
After briefly running out of tackles during a Christmas Day victory at Arizona, general manager Chris Ballard focused on adding depth at the position this offseason.
To that end, Indianapolis signed veterans Dennis Kelly and Jason Spriggs.
Kelly, a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Purdue in 2012, has 51 career starts and has played on both the left and right side. Spriggs, an Elkhart native drafted in the second round out of Indiana by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has 10 career starts.
One more name to keep an eye on is Ryan Van Demark. An undrafted rookie out of Connecticut, the 6-foot-6, 307-pounder made 43 starts for the Huskies and earned a significant $175,000 signing bonus.
ON THE BUBBLE
Rounding out the position are Carter O’Donnell, Brandon Kemp and Jordan Murray.
O’Donnell signed with the Colts out of Canada in 2020 and has spent the past two years on the practice squad. Kemp signed with Indianapolis in April after two years with the Tennessee Titans. And the 6-9, 325-pound Murray spent rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, was a member of the 2020 The Spring League championship team and made nine starts for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2021.