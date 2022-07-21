INDIANAPOLIS — When will Darius Leonard be available, and how close to 100% will he be?
Those are arguably the two biggest questions the Indianapolis Colts face on defense as veterans prepare to report to training camp Tuesday.
Colts head coach Frank Reich said last month Leonard is expected to miss some time in camp while recovering from a procedure on his back. The goal is to have the All-Pro linebacker ready for the season opener Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.
It’s obviously a concerning development for a player who battled an ankle injury throughout last season and was still affected enough by it to sit out all the on-field work this spring. Former Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee reported on his highly popular radio show that the back and ankle issues are connected, and last month’s procedure was intended to correct both ailments.
Despite dealing with limited mobility, Leonard was outstanding while playing through the ankle injury in 2021. He led the NFL with eight forced fumbles and added four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. He also had 122 tackles while being named first-team All-Pro for the third time in his four-year career.
Speaking with the media at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in May, however, Leonard said he felt like his mental struggles kept him from being the leader he wants to be.
“Last year I wasn’t in the right mental space to hold everybody accountable,” he said. “And I felt like I let the team down in that aspect the last two games. I felt like we got comfortable with winning. We went down to the (Arizona) Cardinals and won on Christmas night.
“I felt like that was our Super Bowl, and a lot of people saw it as our Super Bowl, and we felt invincible. When we went down there and beat that team with our backups, we got caught up in the moment.”
The Colts infamously lost their final two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to miss the playoffs. It set off a chain of offseason changes, but Leonard hopes to be a constant for a defense that is seeking to make the leap into the NFL’s elite.
Here’s a look at how Indianapolis’ linebackers stack up with camp quickly approaching:
THE STARTERS
When Leonard does make it onto the field, he’s excited about playing in new coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense. Bobby Wagner and Fred Warner have become All-Pro talents in this scheme, but they play the middle linebacker role.
Leonard will remain on the weak side where he has grown into one of the game’s premier defensive weapons over his four professional seasons. He doesn’t believe any alteration to his role will present a significant challenge.
“It’s a little different,” Leonard said. “But, luckily, with Coach Flus (former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus), he has so many different schemes – we played variations on (Cover) 2, 3, 6. We played all of that. So now we’re just learning new terminology, learning how they’re coaching and stuff like that.”
For middle linebacker Bobby Okereke, it’s a very important season. He’s entering the final year of his contract and is playing either for an extension in Indianapolis or a lucrative new deal somewhere else.
He’s coming off a season in which he recorded a career-high 132 tackles with two interceptions and a sack.
Manning the position that helped make Wagner and Warner into stars can only benefit his effort to build on those numbers and the defense as a whole.
“We’re gonna run our stuff, and we’re gonna be great at it,” Okereke said of the simplicity of the scheme. “With the (new) coaches coming in and the position flexibility of everybody, I think it’s just an exciting opportunity.”
Zaire Franklin also put up career-best numbers in 11 starts on the strong side last year with 40 tackles and his first interception. He signed a three-year, $12 million deal to return in free agency and again will serve as the No. 3 linebacker, a special teams captain and a locker-room leader.
THE DEPTH
E.J. Speed will be the next man up if, for some reason, Leonard is not ready to start the season. He got the nod for the Christmas night win at Arizona last year and responded with nine tackles and a pass deflection.
A standout special-teamer, Speed will again serve as the primary backup at all three linebacker spots.
Brandon King, a 29-year-old entering his ninth NFL season, also is a strong contender for a roster spot because of his skills on special teams. In five seasons with the New England Patriots, he never played fewer than 65% of the special-teams snaps – including 75% last year for a playoff participant.
ON THE BUBBLE
Four undrafted rookies also will battle for a roster spot.
JoJo Domann enjoyed a highly productive career at Nebraska, racking up 209 tackles, 5.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and two interceptions. He was impressive in shorts this spring, and many were surprised he went undrafted.
A hybrid safety at Miami (Ohio), Sterling Weatherford tallied 210 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in his five-year college career. The Cicero native also figures to have plenty of hometown fans supporting him during training camp.
Forrest Rhyne was ultra-productive in five years at Villanova, notching 310 tackles and 11.5 sacks. And James Skalski made 69 starts over six years at Clemson, finishing with 310 tackles and 10 sacks while being a part of two national championship teams.