INDIANAPOLIS – Running back again will be arguably the deepest position on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster in 2022, and the ground game will remain a priority for the team.
But the hope is an improved passing game and a healthy offensive line will combine to make things a little easier on the rushers.
Whether that’s enough to help the team reach high expectations – including winning its first AFC South championship since 2014 – remains to be seen.
THE STARTER
What can Jonathan Taylor do for an encore?
In just his second NFL season, the 23-year-old led the league with 1,811 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 106.5 rushing yards per game. His yardage total set a single-season franchise record, and he tied the team marks for rushing touchdowns (18) and total touchdowns (20) in a single campaign.
Taylor – who also had 40 receptions for 360 yards and two scores – became the youngest player in NFL history to record 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in a single year, according to NFL Research.
Those numbers – including a hefty 5.5 yards per carry – will be difficult to match. But the stat Taylor is most interested in improving is Indianapolis’ 9-8 record, a mark that kept the team one victory short of the postseason.
“At the end of the day, everyone can have spectacular seasons and we still fall short of our ultimate goal,” he said in May. “So what can I do in order to make those one or two plays that I didn’t make that were right there on my fingertips? Could those have changed the course of the season?
“Who knows? You may not, but if you make those plays at least you know 100% of the fact that every time I was out there, I made every play I could possibly make in order to help us get that ultimate goal.”
Taylor’s heavy workload in 2021 included a league-high 332 carries – 100 more than his rookie season – and his NFL-leading 2,171 yards from scrimmage represented 37.2% of Indianapolis’ total yardage.
The Colts will remain a run-first team this fall, but head coach Frank Reich would like to alleviate some of the load on Taylor’s shoulders.
The hope is veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will be more productive in the passing game, forcing defenses to play more honestly against the run.
It would also help if the offensive line has a healthy bounce-back season. Center Ryan Kelly, left guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith each lost multiple games to injury last year, causing Taylor to run behind a rotating lineup.
If some semblance of stability is achieved under center and in the trenches, Taylor’s burden should lessen.
But the star running back is taking nothing for granted.
“You always prepare for – I don’t want to say the worst – but you always prepare for the most that you can possibly do,” Taylor said. “My parents always say, ‘Better to have and not need than to need and not have.’ So if you come into this building during camp time fully ready to go for any situation, you’ll be prepared for your workload to increase.
“But if you’re training for what you think your workload may be and it ends up being more, now you’re trying to scramble throughout the season like, ‘Hey, I need to find a way to get my body in shape to be able to handle this load.’”
DEPTH
Nyheim Hines set career highs with 4.9 yards per carry and 7.8 yards per reception last season, but the versatile weapon wasn’t used often enough to make a significant impact.
His 56 carries were the second-fewest of his four-year Indianapolis career, and his 40 receptions were a career low.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said throughout the spring there were calls in the game plan for Hines each week throughout the season, but the opportunities never materialized on game day.
That’s an area Reich hopes to improve this fall, going so far at one point as to say he’d draft Hines to his team if he was playing fantasy football.
The Colts toyed with some two-back sets in 2021 and could do more with that this year. Hines certainly will retain his role in the hurry-up offense, and he could see a little more time in relief of Taylor.
But the addition of Ryan is another factor Hines believes will benefit himself and the rest of the offense.
“I truly think with Matt – I think he’s going to get us all involved,” Hines said. “I think the ball’s going to go where it’s supposed to go. Sometimes it will go to the backs, and I think we’ll make the most of the opportunity.”
ON THE BUBBLE
The race for the No. 3 – and potentially No. 4 – running back slots figures to be competitive.
Deon Jackson is the incumbent. He appeared in nine games and rushed for 31 yards and one score as an undrafted rookie out of Duke last year.
His primary challenger likely will be Phillip Lindsay, a 27-year-old out of Colorado who rushed for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2018 and 2019.
Also in the mix are Ty’Son Williams – who appeared in 13 games with three starts and averaged 5.3 yards per carry with the Baltimore Ravens last year – and promising undrafted rookies C.J. Verdell of Oregon and D’vonte Price of Florida International.