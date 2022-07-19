INDIANAPOLIS – Yannick Ngakoue is arguably the most important defensive player on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster this season.
The veteran defensive end has been a consistent pass rusher with 55.5 career sacks across six NFL seasons, and that skill is an urgent need in Indy. But Ngakoue brings more than simply his presence on the field.
As productive as Ngakoue has been, his ability to help bring along a group of younger pass rushers might be just as valuable to the Colts.
Kwity Paye, a first-round pick out of Michigan in 2021, is at the top of the list. And it helps he’s been a fan of Ngakoue for quite some time.
Paye’s been working to learn the secrets of Ngakoue’s devastating cross-chop maneuver, and he’s found the 27-year-old former Maryland star to be a willing teacher.
“He’s (a) very natural (leader),” Paye said in June. “He’s trying to give guys tips. Even when I know the stuff, he’ll just make sure that I know it, just make sure that we’re good.”
Here’s a look at how the defensive end position shapes up heading into training camp:
THE STARTERS
Ngakoue’s familiarity with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme – and history of success within it – was a primary factor in Indianapolis targeting the Pro Bowl pass rusher in a trade this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders.
For the cost of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, the Colts get a player who has never had fewer than eight sacks in any NFL season.
Ngakoue is a particularly good fit in Bradley’s Leo position – a defensive end spread out wide with a clear rushing lane to the quarterback. As a rookie in 2016 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue had eight sacks in Bradley’s final year as the team’s head coach.
The duo was reunited last year in Vegas, and Ngakoue posted 10 sacks and two forced fumbles while starting all 17 games.
And it didn’t take him long to get comfortable in his new home this spring.
“I would say it’s a lot of similar things from back where we came from with Vegas, similar models we go by – always working hard, running to the ball, fast, physical, ball out, stuff like that,” Ngakoue told Colts.com in June. “So it’s just a familiar place for me. Just a different colored jersey.”
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner led Indianapolis with seven sacks last year, and the team compiled a season total of 33. That lack of pressure on the quarterback factored into a 2-5 record in one-score games.
Included in that total were losses against the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which the Colts squandered double-digit leads.
Ngakoue’s own pass rush ability should help Indianapolis turn some of that around. But he should also open up opportunities for other players.
Buckner regularly saw triple teams a year ago with no significant threat on the outside, and Paye figures to benefit from the presence of Ngakoue opposite him.
Paye is likely to start at the big end position – where Maxx Crosby put together a Pro Bowl season last year with the Raiders – and Ngakoue likes what he’s seen so far from the 23-year-old.
“Kwity has the potential to be great, and he has to just continue working each and every day,” Ngakoue said. “And I’m a library for him. I’m an open book. I’ve been in the league. This is going on my seventh season. I know he’s going into his second year, so any time that he comes to me with questions, I just give it to him and serve him.”
THE DEPTH
Tyquan Lewis was enjoying a strong season as a rotational player in 2021 before he suffered a knee injury during an interception return against the Tennessee Titans on Halloween.
A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018, injuries have haunted Lewis throughout his career. But the 27-year-old has been reasonably productive when he’s been on the field, totaling 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 41 games with 12 starts.
Lewis figures to again be a major component of the defensive end rotation, particularly as young Dayo Odeyingbo continues to learn on the job.
Odeyingbo played in 10 games a rookie last season after being drafted in the second round out of Vanderbilt. But the 6-foot-6, 276-pounder never felt like himself while recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon. He has the versatility to play either defensive end spot and can also move inside to tackle in sub packages, and the team remains optimistic about his vast potential.
Veteran Ifeadi Odenigbo also could be in the mix. The 28-year-old has 10.5 sacks over four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns after being drafted in the seventh round out of Northwestern.
ON THE BUBBLE
It’s a make-or-break season for Ben Banogu, a 2019 second-round pick out of TCU entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Banogu has appeared in just 34 games with 2.5 sacks over his first three seasons and has played in just 18 games over the past two years combined. With Kemoko Turay signing as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, there is an open spot in the rotation for Banogu to seize.
Bryan Cox Jr. also will attempt to earn a roster spot after making 26 appearances with the Carolina Panthers, Browns and Buffalo Bills over the past four seasons.
Kameron Cline spent the majority of the past two seasons on the practice squad with the Colts and has appeared in just two regular season games.