INDIANAPOLIS – On a roster built to contend for the Indianapolis Colts’ first AFC South title since 2014, the biggest question mark might be at wide receiver.
Inexperience at the position led to rampant speculation throughout the offseason a veteran pass catcher would be imported to boost the depth chart. But, aside from an ongoing flirtation with franchise legend T.Y. Hilton, general manager Chris Ballard has seemed more inclined to allow the young receiving corps to prove itself and grow under new quarterback Matt Ryan.
Here’s a look at how the position stacks up heading into training camp:
THE STARTERS
Michael Pittman Jr. is the lone proven target in this group.
The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout second season in 2021 with 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. He enters the 2022 season with designs on taking the next step.
“Last year, I said I was going to double (my stats) in every single category, and then I did that,” Pittman said in May. “So this year I’m just trying to build on that and become that definite Receiver 1 that everybody talks about. Everybody has their own definition, and I think that I am that.
“So I just gotta go ahead and prove that to other people with whatever they think it is – whether it’s yards, touchdowns, whatever. So I’m just trying to make that next jump.”
Ryan’s timing and accuracy could help the cause.
Pittman proved a year ago he can win the battle for 50-50 balls and make plays deep down the field. But his strongest skill might be his running ability with the ball in his hand.
Pittman – whose father was a running back for 11 years in the NFL – has a punishing rushing style that is unique among players at his position. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he’s comfortable with physicality – a trait that aids his yards-after-catch efforts.
Two of the best games of his 2020 rookie season – a November win at Tennessee and the January playoff loss at Buffalo – best illustrate Pittman’s ability in the open field. Often taking in quick passes from former quarterback Philip Rivers and making plays after the catch, Pittman combined for 12 receptions and 190 yards in those two contests.
The games perhaps provide a preview of what to expect from the Pittman-Ryan connection.
“Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants,” Pittman said. “So you kind of just catch it, turn and then run. So he’s gonna put it where it needs to be.”
Behind Pittman, there is far more hope than proven production.
The Colts are high on rookie Alec Pierce, a second-round pick out of Cincinnati who had 106 catches for 1,851 yards and 13 touchdowns over four college seasons.
There’s also a belief Parris Campbell can click with Ryan after injuries have derailed his first three pro seasons. The former Ohio State speedster has just 34 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns while playing in 15 of 49 career contests.
If Indianapolis’ offense is to reach its full potential in 2022, at least one of Pierce or Campbell must establish himself as a legitimate No. 2 option alongside Pittman.
THE DEPTH
In his fourth year out of Malone, Ashton Dulin again should make the roster on his special teams ability alone. But the 25-year-old speedster could see more snaps as a receiver with ample opportunity to move up the depth chart.
Dulin set career highs last year with 13 catches, 173 yards and two scores while appearing in all 17 games.
Dezmon Patmon also has a chance to garner a bigger role coming off an impressive spring. The 23-year-old out of Washington State has intriguing size (6-4, 225) and athleticism but has appeared in just nine games with two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown in his first two NFL seasons.
Mike Strachan might have the most upside of the bunch. The 24-year-old sat out the entire spring with injuries. But his 6-5 height and track athlete skills make him an intriguing prospect in his second season out of Div. II Charleston.
He had just two catches for 26 yards in six games as a rookie in 2021, meaning he still has plenty to prove.
ON THE BUBBLE
Keke Coutee caught 84 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Houston Texans, but the 25-year-old was active for just two games last year with Indianapolis. Based on experience alone, he has to be considered a candidate to make the initial regular-season roster.
DeMichael Harris is the only other roster hopeful with any pro experience. The 23-year-old caught 10 passes for 79 yards in seven games as a rookie in 2020 but spent the majority of last season on the practice squad.
Among the crop of undrafted free agents, UCLA’s Ethan Fernea had the most consistent spring. BYU’s Samson Nacua, California’s Kekoa Crawford and Cincinnati’s Michael Young Jr. are also set to join the crowded competition this summer.