INDIANAPOLIS — After a prolonged stay on the free agent market, there were multiple reasons Stephon Gilmore decided to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.
But he couldn’t be certain about one of the more important criteria until he got in the building and began working with his teammates.
It didn’t take long this spring for Gilmore to determine he made the right call.
“It’s different,” he said last month, comparing Indianapolis to his previous stops. “Every place is different. Not everyone is the same. So I like it here. I liked my time in New England, too. I know these guys want to win, and they put the work in every day.”
Gilmore will be expected to play a major role in a young Colts secondary this offseason. But his is just one of several intriguing storylines at the cornerback spot.
Here’s a look at how the position stacks up with training camp fast approaching:
THE STARTERS
Gilmore was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019, but injuries have limited him to just 19 games over the past two seasons.
Indianapolis values his versatility and the physicality he’s displayed throughout his 10-year career. Those are key elements in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.
“I mean, he can play either side,” Bradley said. “He can be a read corner for us. He can be the Zebra corner. And he’s shown it. … I mean, the ability to play press coverage like we like to play, aggressive on the perimeter, he’s shown that on tape. And he brings that veteran presence, too.”
The question is how much of that player remains?
Injuries severely limited Gilmore in his lone season with the Carolina Panthers last year. He made just three starts and appeared in eight games with two interceptions and two passes broken up after arriving in an October trade with the Patriots.
But the 31-year-old is confident his health issues are behind him. Bradley has a history of getting the most out of aging corners, and his scheme fits Gilmore’s strengths well.
Only time will tell whether the combination results in Gilmore turning back the clock on the field.
“I hold myself to a standard,” he said. “So it’s me going out, working on my technique — and I know what I go through. Nobody else knows. I know what to do to be the player I can be.”
There is some question as to when Gilmore’s most talented fellow corner will join hjm in the lineup.
Kenny Moore II made it clear this spring he’s not happy with his contract situation and would like to see it addressed. While he held himself out of most on-field work, he attended meetings with his teammates and was present at mandatory mini-camp.
Speaking last month, Moore didn’t go into detail about his disagreement and said he’ll let his agent handle the business side of things.
“My job is to help this team win as best as possible,” he said.
The quicker he’s on the field, the better Indianapolis’ chances of winning.
Once Moore is officially back in the fold, attention will shift to what promises to be one of camp’s best position battles.
Isaiah Rodgers and veteran Brandon Facyson are dueling for the third cornerback role. The winner will come on the field as the second outside corner in nickel packages when Moore shifts into the slot.
Both players were impressive in the spring.
Facyson has played his entire four-year career under Bradley with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders and obviously knows the scheme and expectations well. But Bradley’s been impressed with Rodgers’ speed and aggression and feels as though the 24-year-old’s strengths are highlighted in this scheme.
THE DEPTH
Anthony Chesley played in nine games for the Colts last year while bouncing in and out of the rotation. His versatility and experience should give him a solid chance of earning a roster spot again.
Will Redmond saw action in three games last year after being claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers in November. He’s appeared in 31 games with five starts for the Packers from 2018-20.
Tony Brown has elite speed but has played in just four career regular-season games in three seasons with the Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Marcel Dabo will be an interesting player to keep an eye on. As part of the NFL’s international program, he won’t count against the 53-man roster or the practice squad for the next two years. The athletic German has the versatility to play corner or safety but believes he’ll get his first shot in the slot.
ON THE BUBBLE
Marvel Tell III might be running out of chances to prove himself. After a promising rookie season, he sat out the 2020 campaign and spent last year on the practice squad.
Chris Wilcox also spent last year on the practice squad after being waived in the preseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rodney Thomas II was drafted in the seventh round out of Yale and, like Tell, is converting from college safety to pro cornerback.
Dallis Flowers is an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State. During a well-traveled college career, Flowers was a two-time NAIA All-American at Grand View and also attended Tiffin and Robert Morris – playing basketball at Grand View and Robert Morris.
Alexander Myres has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but has yet to see regular season action.