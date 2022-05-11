INDIANAPOLIS – After setting a franchise record with 1,811 rushing yards and averaging 5.5 yards per carry, it’s difficult to imagine how much better Jonathan Taylor can be in 2022.
But the Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro running back plans to expend every conceivable effort attempting to find out.
“One of the biggest things is you go back and you look at everything you did well, you look at everything you didn’t do well and then you look at how the season went,” Taylor said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “And you’re like how can I improve in areas that I didn’t (do well)? How can I stay sharp in areas that I excelled in, in order to ultimately get the end goal that we want? Because at the end of the day, everyone could have spectacular seasons and we still fall short of our ultimate goals.”
That last line is more than hypothetical.
The Colts led the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers in 2021 and were one of the league’s hottest teams in December. But back-to-back losses against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars in January cost the team its third playoff berth in four years.
And left an empty feeling that still lingers inside the practice facility.
The message from Taylor – the team’s undisputed MVP a year ago – is simple. Good enough is not good enough anymore.
“So what can I do in order to make those one or two plays that I didn’t make that were right there on my fingertips?” Taylor said. “Could those have changed the course of the season? Who knows? You may not (change the season), but if you make those plays at least you know 100% of the fact that every time I was out there, I made every play I possibly can make in order to help us get the ultimate goal.”
Taylor’s made no secret about his thirst for a championship.
He never won a state title in high school in New Jersey. Never won so much as a Big Ten championship during his time at Wisconsin. And his one playoff trip with Indianapolis ended with a close loss on the road against the Buffalo Bills following the 2020 regular season.
His expectations are through the roof, and they’re all focused on team success.
Taylor would trade in his individual rushing crown for a Super Bowl ring immediately. And he’s excited about what the arrival of new quarterback Matt Ryan could mean toward reaching that goal.
Ryan took the Atlanta Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where the franchise infamously blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots. So his thirst for the Lombardi Trophy likely matches Taylor’s.
And he’s already making an impact on his new teammates.
“It’s been amazing to have him here, just that energy, that presence that he brings,” Taylor said. “I mean, he’s a 14-year NFL vet. All eyes, all ears … whatever he’s about to say, everyone’s tuned in because it’s gonna be nothing but beneficial of things that comes out of his mouth. So just having that leadership, that kind of person in the building that 14-year vet, this guy has seen a lot of things.
“I mean, I hate to try to compare him to Philip Rivers because he’s totally different than Philip Rivers, but just you know that when you’re in the league at that position for that long, there’s not too many things you haven’t seen. So being able to hear and learn from him and see how detailed he is, it makes you want to be that detailed.”
The duo should be beneficial for one another.
Ryan has played with a top-10 rushing attack just twice in his pro career – in 2008, when the Falcons won 11 games during his rookie year, and in 2016, when Atlanta advanced to the Super Bowl.
Indianapolis ranked second in the NFL last year with 2,540 rushing yards, led by Taylor’s breakout campaign.
“He’s got incredible vision and a knack for finding holes, timing them up, timing the cuts up right, really good balance through contact, great speed, good power, willingness in pass protection,” Ryan said of his new featured back. “He’s everything you would want in a back.”
If Ryan can improve the league’s 26th-ranked passing attack, Taylor’s job could become a little easier as well.
In theory, the presence of the veteran QB means Taylor will see fewer loaded boxes from defenses this season and have a little more space in which to operate.
But that’s not the only way Ryan could aid Taylor’s cause. The veteran’s field vision is elite, and his willingness to share his accumulated knowledge is something the star running back plans to use to full advantage.
“It helped me a lot my rookie year with Philip,” Taylor said. “So now, this being my third year and working with someone like Matt Ryan, I can kind of get a little bit more in depth with Matt Ryan since I’m not a rookie and I learned so much from Philip. So I’m able to really communicate on a higher level with Matt, and it’s fun. I’ve seen how much I’ve grown.
“So it’s interesting because you start thinking I’m talking like a quarterback now in a little sense. But it’s just been fun.”