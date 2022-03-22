INDIANAPOLIS — From his tightly pressed suit to his twin sons’ matching blue loafers, Matt Ryan didn’t miss a single detail during his introduction as the Indianapolis Colts’ new quarterback Tuesday.
If that reminds fans of a certain Indianapolis legend, it’s no coincidence.
As Ryan ran through the prestigious history of Colts quarterbacks, he noted the honor of winning the Johnny Unitas Award as a star at Boston College and of meeting the Hall of Famer’s family.
Then he lingered a little longer on the franchise’s most accomplished passer.
“Then to follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning, who for me growing up was exactly who I wanted to be,” Ryan said. “I’ve gotten the chance to get to know him during my career, and there’s not a better representative for this organization — and one other — than him and not a better mentor I could have asked to have had than him. He’s been incredibly kind to myself and (wife) Sarah.”
Manning is notorious for leaving nothing to chance.
He begged the franchise to allow him to participate in offseason training activities as a rookie when NFL rules required him to sit out until his class at Tennessee had graduated. When former Ohio State receiver Anthony Gonzalez found himself in the same situation after being drafted in the first round years later, Manning personally drove over to Columbus, Ohio, to get in extra work with the rookie.
Manning was prepared for every opportunity, and he was always looking two steps ahead. Ryan shared a personal story that illustrated that fact perfectly.
“I remember in Atlanta when we won the NFC championship in 2016 — so it would have been January of ’17 — we left the stadium and we went to dinner, and I was at dinner with my family,” Ryan said. “We were kind of celebrating, and the first call I got was from Peyton and he was like, ‘All right, here’s how you’re going to map out your next two weeks.’
“I was like, ‘Man, we just won this game. I’m just trying to enjoy it.’ You guys all know really well of his level of preparation and planning. I just remember being like, ‘Man, he’s like a step ahead of me on the preparation part of it, of getting ready for that Super Bowl in two weeks.’ ”
Ryan, who was named the league’s MVP that season, shined in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots — going 17-of-23 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and compiling a 144.1 quarterback rating — but the game is only remembered for the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead.
Ryan’s played in just two postseason games since then — both the following year — and he didn’t shy away from the big goals he’s chasing in Indianapolis.
The last two Super Bowls have been won by veteran quarterbacks playing their first seasons with new teams, and it’s a fact not lost on Ryan.
“The roadmap looks pretty good,” he said. “What Matthew Stafford did in LA last year, making that transition, playing so well, and what Tom (Brady) did (in Tampa Bay) — I saw that firsthand in the division the year before. Hopefully, we bottle up some of that momentum and we can make a push here. I really believe we can.
“I think this roster is built really well. They’re sound across the board, built with really high-character football players, guys who work hard. It’s amazing to me — in sending a bunch of texts and talking to some guys yesterday just back and forth — how much they care about winning. In every one of their first text messages, it was about winning. That’s unique. It really is. That fires me up. I hope we can, like I said, ride that trend that’s been going on and make it work for us.”
It won’t be easy.
The AFC has been in the midst of an arms race throughout the offseason with teams loading up with all-star additions. The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers responded by trading for pass rusher Khalil Mack. And the Las Vegas Raiders stunned everyone by answering with a blockbuster deal for wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Buffalo Bills signed pass rusher Von Miller away from the Super Bowl champion Rams, and the conference champion Cincinnati Bengals added a trio of offensive linemen to protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.
Within the AFC South — a division the Colts haven’t won since 2014 — the defending champion Tennessee Titans added wide receiver Robert Woods and tight end Austin Hooper.
Indianapolis, meanwhile, is trying to erase the memories of a late-season collapse that included a 26-11 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars that kept the team out of the playoffs after a 9-6 start.
Ryan will be the sixth different starting quarterback in the past six seasons for the franchise and the fifth in as many years under head coach Frank Reich. He has two years remaining on his contract, and he doesn’t sound like a man looking for an exit ramp any time soon.
After 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, he ranks eighth in NFL history with 59,735 passing yards and ninth with 367 touchdown passes.
“I feel really good. My body feels really good,” Ryan said. “I still feel like I can play at as high a level as I ever have and as long as that is — nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly how long it’s going to be. As long as I feel good and feel like I can play well, I’m going to try and play.”