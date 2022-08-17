WESTFIELD – Alec Pierce made the play of this year’s training camp for the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, but it looked more like an elaborate magic trick than a reception.
With the team working in the low red zone against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Matt Ryan threw a jump ball into the back corner of the end zone. Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye got an arm up and appeared to knock the ball away.
But Pierce never gave up on the play. He somehow plucked the plummeting pigskin off Oruwariye’s helmet and got both feet down inbounds for a touchdown.
It was part of a dominant red-zone period for Indianapolis and a sign the second-round rookie might be taking the next step in his development.
“It was good to see Alec make a couple of those plays, a couple of those back-shoulder plays,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Matt put a couple of those right on the money. Alec made the plays. Those are the kind of things we saw from Alec in college. So that was a good step today. That was a good step.”
It was a good step for the passing game as a whole, with Ryan enjoying his best practice in the first of two joint sessions with Detroit at Grand Park.
The 37-year-old quarterback was 10-of-12 in 11-on-11 work and threw three touchdown passes without an interception. The scoring strikes went to Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin – all in the red zone.
Ryan’s two incompletions came on a drop by tight end Kylen Granson and an intentional spike on a play in which the pressure became too great in the pocket.
Pittman again led the way with four receptions, and tight end Mo Alie-Cox added three catches.
“I thought generally speaking, yeah, I liked a lot of things we did on offense in the pass game,” Reich said. “I thought all the quarterbacks looked good and the receivers. The Lions had their share – the Lions had their share of plays and made some plays.
“It made it tough on us at times, but I thought we made our share as well.”
Backup quarterback Nick Foles was not as sharp as Ryan. He finished 5-for-9 and was intercepted by Detroit safety Kerby Jackson on a throw that sailed over the middle.
Foles also threw a short touchdown pass to running back Ty’Son Williams.
There were some concerns in the running game, with the offensive line at times struggling to get much of a push. But that area of the game always is difficult to judge in training camp practices unless tackling is live.
Pass protection seemed to hold up for the most part, with Ryan kept relatively clean in the pocket.
And, of course, the red-zone period provided the day’s highlight.
“We were hitting on all cylinders,” Dulin said. “Everybody was running great routes, great techniques from the run game as well. Matt was putting it right where it needed to be. We just made the plays.”