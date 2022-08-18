WESTFIELD – Jim Irsay had glowing words for the new Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback this week.
He’s marveled about Matt Ryan’s impact on the franchise and the hunger he brings to the huddle. One of the more excitable and enthusiastic owners in the NFL, Irsay set the bar for the 2022 season as a Super Bowl championship and noted Ryan’s desire to bring home his first championship ring.
The words resonate with the 37-year-old quarterback, who sees his own career riding a parallel path with the development of Irsay’s franchise.
“He’s genuine, so I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him,” Ryan said of the team’s owner and CEO on Thursday after the second and final joint practice with the Detroit Lions at Grand Park. “… He mentioned (Wednesday) we’re kind of on these similar trajectories as an individual and as one organization. I feel that way. I feel that I’m in a place in my career where I’m as competitive as I’ve ever been, and I want to win as much as ever. Certainly, I feel that urgency from the organization as well. It’s great.”
Center Ryan Kelly mentioned that urgency at the outset of offseason workouts. Noting many players drafted by general manager Chris Ballard are in their primes or will soon be entering their primes, Kelly said now is the time for the Colts to accomplish something special.
Ryan, obviously, will play a big role in that effort on the field. He’s been charged with helping to bring along a young and inexperienced wide receiver corps while bringing balance to the offense.
During last year’s ill-fated 9-8 campaign, Indianapolis’ rushing game ranked second in the NFL while the struggling passing game dipped to 26th.
Ryan was 19-of-25 in 11-on-11 work during the two practices this week against the Lions and dominated a red-zone drill Wednesday with touchdown passes to wide receivers Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin.
Ryan tossed three more touchdowns in a 7-on-7 red-zone drill Thursday and could be seen enthusiastically high-fiving coaches after the session.
“I felt good both days,” he said. “I thought we got good work in the pass game. I thought guys made plays, which is what you want to see. You put balls up, and you try to put it in spots for them to be successful. We came down with a handful of them. I thought our guys did a good job.”
Ryan’s impact also extends off the field.
This year’s rookies were in elementary school when the quarterback took the Atlanta Falcons to the playoffs during his first professional season in 2008. But he’s shown little difficulty connecting with the younger generation.
Tight end Jelani Woods grew up in Atlanta watching Ryan lead the local team and still is a bit in awe of the veteran passer. Ryan broke the ice during a breakfast early in training camp by recognizing Woods’ days as a high school quarterback.
“He was like, ‘I remember you from Cedar Grove in Atlanta, right?’” Woods said of the impromptu conversation. “He was like that was the last state championship game before they tore down the Georgia Dome at that time. And then (the Falcons) went to the NFC Championship during that year, too, as well. So we definitely had a little conversation about it and laughed a little bit.”
Ryan’s been just as smooth with the youngsters on the field.
He can be demanding, and it took the receivers a little while to adjust to where he wants them to be on certain routes.
But they’ve seen the success that comes from doing things his way, and they’re willing to follow him into any battle.
“He’s an absolute general out there,” tight end Kylen Granson said. “I mean, everything that we do, everything that we call – if he doesn’t like something, he will change it so that he does like it, and guess what? It works.
“And it’s just awesome being out there with that veteran presence. There’s just more confidence behind it, and it’s a different feel. I mean, it’s hard to explain. I’m trying to put it into words. I’m trying to verbalize it to all y’all, but it’s just a thing. You’ve gotta kind of be out there to experience it.”
The Colts got plenty of experience with that feeling during the two practices with the Lions.
Ryan won’t play in Saturday’s exhibition game against Detroit, but he is expected to play at least two quarters when Indianapolis closes the preseason at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 27.
Every snap between now and the Sept. 11 season opener at the Houston Texans is another opportunity to take a step toward the ultimate goal. But the joint practices held a little more weight than most.
“It is fun competing,” Ryan said. “This is why we do it, to go against other teams, to see where you’re at from that standpoint. There’s always just a little extra juice than when you’re going against your own guys, and that part of it is really fun.”