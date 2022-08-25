WESTFIELD – Matt Ryan tried to recall his first NFL training camp Thursday.
As a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008, the quarterback – selected third overall out of Boston College – was tasked with helping the franchise climb out of the hole created by Michael Vick’s dog-fighting scandal and former head coach Bobby Petrino’s brief and disastrous tenure.
The ask wasn’t nearly as big for his 15th training camp – and first with the Indianapolis Colts – that ended Thursday at Grand Park.
But there were similarities between the two summers.
“Probably of all the camps, (this one was) probably the most similar (to the first) – just being in a new spot and adjusting to new things,” Ryan said. “Whole new (coaching) staff, entirely new players so there’s probably some similarities to it. From a personal standpoint, I think I’m much further along.”
The 37-year-old spent most of the past month in Westfield mastering a new offensive scheme, getting on the same page with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and helping to bring along a young and inexperienced group of wide receivers.
Ryan is quick to make corrections on the field in real time. If a rep goes awry, he’ll talk with the intended receiver and diagnose what went wrong.
Maybe the timing was a little off. Maybe there’s a nuance in the route that can make the play easier for both the passer and the receiver. Whatever the fix, the wide receivers don’t have to wait for film study later in the day. They get instant feedback, live on the field.
It’s as though the Colts hired an assistant receivers coach alongside a starting quarterback.
“He’s so good in that way, and it’s great for Marcus and I and the whole staff just to collaborate with him – make sure that we’re all saying it and teaching it the same way,” Reich said. “It’s been good work in that way.”
The receivers say Ryan is demanding, but it only makes them better.
Michael Pittman Jr. – who enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 and is poised to have an even bigger year – admitted early in training camp he was working hard to make sure he was at the spot the quarterback needed him to be.
To help build chemistry and get on the same page with the passer, Pittman’s been spending as much time as possible around Ryan in meetings and during meals. Any chance he has to talk with the quarterback, he’s taking.
“It’s all just trust,” Pittman said. “I mean, Matt is such a great player, and he’s going to make that play either way, but it just helps him make it easier and quicker for him if I’m just on his timing. So I’ve just been working on that, and I feel like it’s turning out good.”
Unofficially, Pittman led Indianapolis receivers with 41 catches during 11-on-11 drills through training camp’s 16 practices. No other receiver broke 20 receptions.
Ryan was 130-of-171 in full-team work, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was 24-of-31 over the final three practices and felt the offense grow together.
He also believes there’s plenty of growth yet to come.
“I feel like as we continue to go, I continue to get more comfortable,” Ryan said. “I still feel like I can be better in (the offense), too, and still feel like there’s work to do. So (I) certainly feel a lot more comfortable in terms of the terminology, in terms of the checks, in terms of our protections.
“The key is for it to become second nature where you’re not really thinking about it. I think that’s what this time of year is so valuable for is that you kind of – you get to a space where you don’t know how you know it, but you just know it.”
Ryan has been everything the Colts hoped for and more.
He’s brought a calm confidence to the offense and instantly became a leader in the locker room. The first handful of camp practices ended early because of the pace he helped to push, and he’s been locked in on the task at hand since the day his trade from Atlanta was completed in March.
Reich is on his fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons with Indianapolis, and this one is just different.
“The speed that he operates on, the practice tempo – listen, every guy is focused, every guy is all business, but Matt is just at another level,” Reich said. “He’s always on, and it’s – he’s out here to work. This work – always thinking of things and ways to get us better, get us on the same page as an offense.
“So (I) really felt like we made a lot of strides. It came from a lot of players’ leadership, but (Ryan) played a significant role in the leadership he provided in this camp.”
The task now is to translate a strong camp into regular-season success.
Indianapolis is looking to win its first AFC South title since 2014 and its first postseason game since 2018. It all starts Sept. 11 on the road against the Houston Texans.
For any of the other goals to come to fruition, the Colts must win in Week 1 for the first time since 2013.
“As far as long-term expectations, we have an understanding of where we want to go, but the only way to get there is to attack week after week,” Ryan said. “It has to be about playing well Week 1. That’s the expectation we have to have -- for ourselves to be ready to go down there to Houston, play our best football and find a way to get a win.”