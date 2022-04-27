INDIANAPOLIS – For better or for worse, Marcus Brady has become something of an expert on change at pro football’s most important position.
Matt Ryan is slated to be the fifth different starting quarterback during Brady’s time on the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff and his second in as many years as offensive coordinator.
So he has a good understanding of what he’s looking at even this early in the transition process. And, in less than two weeks inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Ryan already has managed to stand out.
“One thing that he brings differently – he’s damn near a coach in himself,” Brady said Wednesday. “He’s really been – like this week and last week – he’s coached up the receivers as well. Like, ‘This is what I’m looking for. This is what I expect. This is the body lean that I want you to have.’
“It’s just kind of a breath of fresh air to hear that so the rest of the room is not just hearing it from the coaches, they’re hearing it from their quarterback.”
Ryan’s ability to connect on a personal level with the receivers and to actively take part in their development could be even more critical soon.
The Colts made big moves to at quarterback, defensive end and cornerback this offseason. But they’ve only lost talent from the roster at wide receiver.
Zach Pascal signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, and veteran T.Y. Hilton remains on the open market as the NFL draft dawns.
Indianapolis’ lack of activity at the position – with no free agent signings or trade additions – strongly points to an affinity for this year’s draft class.
Even at No. 42 overall – their first selection after sending the first-rounder to the Eagles as part of the ill-fated deal for Carson Wentz – the Colts should be able to find an impact player at one of the draft’s deepest positions.
Ryan praised the current crop of receivers on the roster, but he also made it clear he’ll welcome any rookies with open arms.
“These guys (on the roster) are young for sure, but their attitude, their energy, their sense of professionalism for young players is really good, and I’ve been impressed with them,” he said. “Whatever happens this weekend (in the draft), we’re looking forward to bringing the new guys in and trying to get them up to speed as quickly as possible. I think, as a veteran player, there’s a level of patience that has to come with it, and it’s a slow, meticulous approach to trying to improve.
“But I think (general manager) Chris (Ballard) does a great job here of trying to get the right people in the building. From my short amount of time here, I get that sense from the guys. I’m sure he’ll do a great job this weekend of finding guys that have that right mindset coming in and buying in. I just try to add value where I can.”
That value already is shining through.
Coaches can’t be on the field with players during this stage of offseason workouts, so they have to trust the leaders on the roster to make sure things are being down in the right way.
Ryan already is making a difference in that regard, and it’s being noticed even by players on the other side of the ball.
“Being in the office and everything and just getting to know him and him getting to know me, you can see the type of – why he’s been in the league so long and why he’s been competing at a high level for so long," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said.
Indianapolis feels like it has a solid base with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor leading the skill position group. And the team believes running back Nyheim Hines and tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson could be ready for breakout seasons.
Ryan’s ability to impart his accumulated wisdom on any additional targets will play a big role in the offense’s ability to reach its full potential.
But the veteran quarterback insists he won’t hound Ballard for any particular moves.
He was more involved with free agency during his 14 years in Atlanta, limiting his draft input to a comment or two when asked to watch a clip of a prospect.
He doesn’t anticipate things being vastly different in Indianapolis.
“I feel like I’m always saying, boy, it would be nice to have more weapons, right?” Ryan said with a laugh. “I’ve been saying that for a long time, but no (I won’t lobby). I’ll say this – I think we’ve got a good group here. There’s no question about it, and to see the way those guys work, the way they run, the way they move – there’s definitely a lot of talent in this building right now.”