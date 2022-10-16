INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich gave Matt Ryan the option to go win the game Sunday with 23 seconds remaining at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The 37-year-old quarterback happily obliged.
Ryan connected with rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce for a 32-yard touchdown on third-and-13, and the Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 34-27 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“We had stuff on the other side if we had kind of a different look – something we might want to work that we still felt could have been productive, maybe given us a good chance to get into a spot where we could feel better about (a field-goal attempt),” Ryan said. “But we got the look we wanted, and I really think in those situations you trust your instincts, trust your gut, trust your guys and try and go win the game.
“And I’m proud of Alec for making that play.”
Pierce broke into a wide smile at his locker, remembering the play on which he lived out a childhood dream. But with the game on the line and the ball headed his way, Pierce was focused solely on technique and fundamentals.
He also got immediate advice from a pair of seasoned veterans.
Ryan was first with a quick reminder as the Colts broke the huddle.
“He said, ‘Hey, you get that press (coverage), go make a play,’” Pierce said.
Then the 22-year-old looked to the sideline and his position coach – six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Reggie Wayne.
“Reggie on the sideline gave me a little signal that said work that release, be patient, don’t just try to run by him,” Pierce said.
The rookie listened well.
Pierce got the press coverage he was looking for from veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin, but he was careful not to tip his hand. Rather than rush off the line of scrimmage and potentially reveal his route to the defender, the wide receiver heeded the wisdom of Wayne and held off his burst.
Once he created a little separation with some hand fighting, it was just a matter of tracking the ball.
Ryan placed it perfectly in stride, and Pierce ran under it and into the end zone as an announced crowd of 65,749 roared its approval.
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who had 13 catches for 134 yards -- watched the whole scene play out from the opposite side of the field.
“So I’m pretty much (on the) far side and the ball goes up and I see (Pierce) kind of chicken-wing (Griffin) off of him, and I was like, ‘Oh (crap), oh (crap),’” Pittman said. “And then he catches it, and then I said an even more worse word. Then I ran over there and lifted him up, loved him up a little bit.”
It was a play filled with emotion to deliver a victory Indianapolis (3-2-1) had to have.
It was the Colts first win in four tries against AFC South opponents, and it positioned the team in a virtual tie for first place in the division with the Tennessee Titans (3-2) – whom they will face next week in Nashville, Tennessee.
Of at least equal importance, it was the first time all year the offense upheld its end of the bargain.
The offensive line surrendered no sacks, and Indianapolis didn’t turn the ball over – both firsts through the first month-and-a-half of the season. And it all came with a no-huddle approach that has been in the works for weeks.
“We’ve always had it in there every week as a tool,” Reich said. “You know, ‘Hey, we’ll get ready to use it.’ And we’ve used it late in games, but this week we game-planned around it. This week we said, ‘OK, it’s not going to be just a tool. We’re going to commit to it.’ And the guys bought in.”
The move seemed to slow down the Jacksonville pass rush and get Ryan into a rhythm.
The quarterback was sacked 21 times through the first five weeks and turned the ball over 10 times. Seven of those miscues came on interceptions and three were the result of his NFL-high 11 fumbles.
Sunday, Ryan was calm and efficient finishing 42-of-58 for 389 yards and three touchdowns without his top two running backs – Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion).
“We weren’t perfect by any stretch,” Ryan said. “Again, I’ll say it, there’s things we can improve on for sure. But not putting our team in tough positions with turnovers, trying to play at least for the most part in front of the sticks. There’s still some drives I think we could have done better on that. But we overcame a lot, too.”
The offense needed to be resilient because the defense was uncharacteristically leaky.
Jacksonville (2-4) rushed for 243 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. Trevor Lawrence was not as dangerous with his arm as he has been in recent meetings – finishing 20-of-22 for 163 yards and one touchdown – but he ran for two scores and helped stake the Jaguars to an early 14-3 lead.
His 1-yard score and a 61-yard jaunt by JaMycal Hasty – the longest rush allowed by Indianapolis this season – were sandwiched around a 28-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin to give the visitors a two-score lead with 11:27 remaining in the first half.
The Colts answered with a 4-yard touchdown catch by Parris Campbell and a 42-yard field goal by McLaughlin to cut the deficit to 14-13 at intermission.
Jacksonville extended the lead with Lawrence’s 2-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the third quarter, but Indianapolis appeared to draw even after a 3-yard touchdown run by Deon Jackson and apparent 2-point conversion catch by Pittman.
Replay overruled Pittman’s reception, however, and the Jaguars led 21-19 with 5:44 left in the third.
The Colts went in front for the first time on Jelani Woods’ 10-yard touchdown reception with 12:47 to play, but Jacksonville answered with an 18-play, 84-yard march that milked 10:03 from the clock and ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk.
The 2-point conversion failed, giving the visitors a 27-26 lead and setting up the final drive.
Ryan could have taken a check down and put the game on McLaughlin’s leg in the final seconds. Instead, empowered by Reich, he went for the jugular and completed his third game-winning drive of the season.
“He wants to go out there and make the play to win,” Pierce said of his head coach. “He’s not scared. He believes in our players. He knows that Matt is a smart quarterback and will make the right decision, and he believes in us at receiver.”