INDIANAPOLIS – Jaylon Jones was the No. 1-rated high school safety in the nation in the Class of 2020.
Jake Witt was just returning to organized sports that spring and playing 11-on-11 football for the first time in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The two took very different paths to a very similar destination – being selected 15 picks apart by the Indianapolis Colts during the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Sunday.
“I believed,” Jones said of his mindset while he waited to hear his name called with the 221st overall pick. “God was going to believe in me, and I was going to take any organization. I just thank Indianapolis as an organization to believe in me because you have to believe all the chips in yourself, man.
“I really do appreciate them, man, and I wasn’t really stressed about the waiting game. You’ve just got to believe in yourself, and you can make anything come true.”
Jones was recruited to Texas A&M as a cornerback and made 32 starts with 98 tackles, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery during his three seasons with the Aggies.
At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he fits the preferred model for Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme – just as second-round pick JuJu Brents and fifth-rounder Darius Rush do.
The position obviously was a priority for the Colts, who traded veteran Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys in March and watched Brandon Facyson sign with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
Over the course of three days in the draft, Indianapolis got much younger at the position and set up competition for returning corners Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Dallis Flowers.
“All three (rookie) corners, we wanted to add competition to that position in which I think we were able to do,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said. “The room is going to look a little different with these guys added.”
Witt’s journey is one of the more remarkable and unlikely success stories in this year’s draft.
The valedictorian at Ewen Trout Creek High School, he was a basketball star who averaged 27 points and 18 rebounds as a senior, finished his career with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and was named Upper Peninsula Mr. Basketball.
He played one season of basketball at Michigan Tech, averaging 6.4 points, before transferring to Northern Michigan to focus on academics.
After sitting out the 2019 sports season, he was convinced to walk on to the football team in the spring of 2020 despite playing just two years as a wide receiver in 8-on-8 football in high school.
The 2020 season was canceled during the COVID pandemic, and he played nine games at tight end and two at right tackle in 2021. Last year, he started all 11 games at left tackle then accepted an invitation to Central Michigan’s Pro Day where his stock really took off.
“Leading up to the draft, after the Pro Day, we started to get a lot of attention and after that, it’s all speculation towards the end of the draft,” Witt said. “As the rounds were going on, obviously things were happening. The Colts, you guys took a chance on me, and I’m super excited for it.”
Ballard was impressed by a workout that included a 4.8-second 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical leap for the 6-7, 300-pounder.
The GM compared Witt’s early career arc to Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who played college basketball at VCU and made the transition to football in the NFL.
He admitted the 236th overall pick is a “big swing,” but it’s one he believes has a chance to pay dividends for the team.
“He’s got all the athletic traits you look for,” Ballard said. “He hasn’t played a lot of football. So we’ll see if we can develop him. I think we can. We sent (offensive line coach) Tony (Sparano Jr.) to work him out. Tony came back raving saying, ‘Look, I think we can make this guy a player.’
“Then I knew the competition was going to be so heavy (to sign him) after the draft, I said, ‘Screw it. We’re just going to draft him.’”
The Colts were among the earliest NFL teams to contact Witt and remained committed to him throughout the draft process.
When he got the phone call from Indianapolis that officially kickstarted his pro career, he was excited about the destination.
“Biggest call of my life for sure. That’s a good way to put it,” Witt said. “I was just here, hanging out with family. We were watching – family and friends watching the draft -- and we’re kind of looking at the tackles that are being taken and the teams that I had corresponded with previously.
“Watching the draft unfold and started receiving a lot of calls in the sixth- and early seventh-round timeframe. Things worked out here, and I couldn’t be happier -- couldn’t be in a better place.”