INDIANAPOLIS – The overwhelming sentiment in the Indianapolis Colts’ locker room this week is shock.
Few players saw the elevation of Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback coming, and veteran Matt Ryan still commands a healthy amount of respect.
But the Colts (3-3-1) vow to support the new starter in any way they can.
“Everybody’s got their opinions,” wide receiver Parris Campbell said. “I mean, I would say probably just shocked, but that’s the name of this business and (you) can’t second-guess it. You’ve gotta trust the coaches, trust what’s going on around us and trust Sam at the end of the day.
“So you’ve just got to be there for Sam and support him and make sure he feels comfortable, and we’ve gotta find a way to win ultimately.”
Ehlinger will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Washington Commanders under unique circumstances.
Indianapolis is still in the thick of the AFC wild-card hunt, sitting in ninth place just a half-game out of the seventh and final postseason berth. But it has badly underperformed through seven games against high expectations.
The Colts were swept by the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans for the second straight season and are just 1-3-1 against the division overall.
The offense has been the primary culprit, ranking 30th in the NFL with an average of 16.1 points and 29th with 14 turnovers. Ryan has been responsible for 12 of those giveaways – a league-high nine interceptions and three fumbles – and he’s been sacked 24 times.
The hope in moving to Ehlinger is a more mobile quarterback can help stabilize the offensive line and perhaps jump start the dormant run game while taking better care of the football.
It’s a lot to put on the shoulders of a 24-year-old who has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game, but players have been unanimous in saying the responsibility doesn’t fall on any single player.
“If you look at the games that we won, the games that we lost, it’s not because of Matt Ryan’s decision,” linebacker Shaquille Leonard said. “If you look defensively – not taking the ball away or not holding leads. Special teams, we have to make impact plays there. I just think it’s an easy target for people to point the finger at No. 2 (Ryan).
“But this is a team sport, and I don’t think that we all did our jobs to win. Like I said, it’s easy to point the finger at the quarterback, but we know who Matt is as a leader. We know who Matt is as a player, person.”
The question now becomes how the pieces around the quarterback will improve in a way to make Ehlinger successful.
The running game would be a good place to start.
All-Pro Jonathan Taylor led the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage a year ago, but an ankle injury cost him two games this year and he’s averaging just 77.2 yards per game on a career-low 4.2 yards per carry.
Indianapolis ranks 30th in rushing yards (567) and is 29th with an average of 3.5 yards per attempt.
A healthy running game would be Ehlinger’s best friend as he adjusts to the professional defenses on the fly.
“It can help him out a ton, especially not only through the run game but in the passing game as well,” Taylor said of a running back room that also includes Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson. “We need to make sure we’re available for him, whether it’s in protection or it’s through our route running. We need to make sure we’re there for Sam so that he’s not able to put everything on his shoulders and try to make plays down field when he doesn’t see it or it’s not there.”
Explosive plays are another area in which the offense hopes to improve.
Ryan averaged just 6.8 yards per attempt, and his longest completion went for 44 yards. His game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 16 was the longest scoring play of the season.
The hope is Ehlinger will be able to use his legs to extend some plays outside the pocket and perhaps buy time for receivers to work down field.
“We just (have to) go out there and make plays,” leading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “Just catch everything and build up his confidence and just make it easy for him.”
Among the questions Ehlinger must answer is whether he can replace Ryan’s poise and leadership.
The 37-year-old quarterback led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in all three of the team’s victories, and only former Indianapolis kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s missed field goal prevented a fourth in the season-opening tie against the Houston Texans.
Ryan has led 45 game-winning drives throughout his 15-year career. The first snap Ehlinger takes Sunday will be the 19th of his two-year career.
But many Colts believe there’s something special about the new starter.
“I think Sam is a great quarterback,” Leonard said. “I’ve been with Sam – (this is) his second year and seeing his leadership role, seeing the way he carries himself – and we have so much confidence in Sam. The way that he’s the first one in the building – I come in. I do my workout. I leave, eat, shower, everything and he’s still in the weight room.
“He’s always willing to learn. He’s always asking questions. One thing about Sam, his cup is never full. He’s always asking, always wanting to learn. We look forward to it. We’re behind whoever is behind there at center, and we’re ready to rock and roll with whoever.”