INDIANAPOLIS – Drew Ogletree’s heart sank Friday night when the Indianapolis Colts announced the selection of Virginia tight end Jelani Woods.
The Youngstown State tight end had been in contact with the franchise for about three years – since his days as a wide receiver at Findlay – and he’d taken a top-30 visit to Indianapolis. But it appeared his dream of wearing the horseshoe was over.
Until the sixth round rolled around Saturday and the Colts chose Ogletree with the 192nd overall pick.
“Once I saw the Colts took a tight end, I was like, ‘Oh, man,’” Ogletree said. “I was bummed out because they’re only an hour-and-a-half away from my hometown, so it would have been a great experience to play over there. So I was a little bummed out.
“Then I received a call, and I was just in there with my family and I couldn’t be more blessed.”
Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks was feeling a different kind of emotion after going at No. 216.
After a highly productive senior season for the Bearcats – in which he had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss – he fell in the draft partly because teams believed he might be too light to hold up at the point.
“They said I’m a little bit too light. I’m around 290 (pounds) right now,” Brooks said. “Just for a defensive tackle, (the ideal is) 305, something like that. I’m ready. I won’t forget this.”
The sixth-round duo followed the two major themes of this year’s class – freakish athleticism and the ability to add competition on the depth chart.
Ogletree – 6-foot-5 and 261 pounds -- showed extraordinary short-area quickness with a 2.64-second 20-yard split in the 40-yard dash, and his 10-foot-1 broad jump and 26 bench press reps hint at his explosion and strength.
Brooks – 6-2, 287 – put up 33 reps on the bench press, had a 35.5-inch vertical leap and ran the shuttle drill in 4.44 seconds.
He’s seen as a bit of a late bloomer with just one full season as a starter, but he was one of the most important defenders on a team that reached the College Football Playoff.
And he feels like a good fit in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.
“I’ve spoken with the defensive line coach (Nate Ollie) and head coach (Frank Reich),” Brooks said. “We’ve had a couple of conversations. I didn’t go out there for a visit, but I definitely am aware of what’s going on down there. I feel like I fit in the three-technique role, just get vertical and just play fast. That’s something I do best.”
Ogletree will have to work to get on the field in a tight end room that includes Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and fellow rookie Woods, but he’s willing – and he believes able – to do whatever it takes to make that happen.
“Definitely that they can mold me into whatever they want because I’ve only played tight end for only one year, and I have a receiver background,” Ogletree said of what he brings to the team. “I think I put some pretty good stuff out on film of me playing tight end. I feel like I’m a ball of clay. They can mold me however they want, however they see fit.”