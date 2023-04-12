INDIANAPOLIS – The moment remains seared in Zaire Franklin’s memory.
With 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter Nov. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts were clinging to a 16-10 lead against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The visitors faced third-and-goal at the 7-yard line when then Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen made a call based off film study and a similar situation in a loss six days early.
Moments later, quarterback Jalen Hurts took the snap and broke through the middle of the Colts’ defense for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
“I told Shane when I met with him I like to compete,” Franklin recalled Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Obviously we competed against him. We played him in a real game, and he made a real call that won the game. So from that standpoint right there, you obviously know that he understands the game. He knows ball. He’s all about it.”
The play was designed to put the middle linebacker “in a bind.”
Franklin had a breakout campaign that drew Pro Bowl consideration as he set a franchise record for tackles in a single season. But he was caught in between against Philadelphia.
During the first half of a loss against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14, Hurts threw a quick 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert in a similar spot. Franklin’s mind raced to that play, and the Eagles’ formation told him to guard against it.
As a result, he was out of position to stop Hurts from scoring.
“They schemed me up,” Franklin said. “I ain’t mad at it, but it is what it is.”
There’s no hint of hostility in Franklin’s voice. The play simply serves as an example of the credibility Steichen brings with him as the new head coach of the Colts.
Most of his first two months on the job consisted of hiring a coaching staff, evaluating the roster and preparing for the NFL Draft and free agency.
Steichen held his first official team meeting Monday and finally got a chance to start installing his scheme Wednesday.
It’s baby steps, with players still weeks away from taking the field for 11-on-11 practices and a quarterback still likely to come in the draft, but it’s been a refreshing return to some semblance of normalcy for Steichen.
“I love the X’s and O’s part of it – teaching these guys, being around the guys, creating the connections part of it,” he said. “There ain’t nothing like it. I think it’s the best job in America to do what we do as coaches and players, to be in the National Football League. I never take it for granted, and it’s been awesome.”
There are still a lot of questions remaining to be answered, topped by who will be pulling the trigger for Steichen’s lauded offense when real games begin in September.
But the first-time head coach has made a strong first impression.
It started with the team meeting, during which he reiterated his pillars for success – character, preparation, consistency and relentlessness.
The message was well received by a team looking to bounce back from a highly disappointing 4-12-1 season.
“I thought the first meeting was great,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Just the energy that Shane came with – giving some background on himself and really establishing some team rules and obviously the culture and everything that he wants to build around here.
“It’s exciting. It’s a great fresh start.”
Steichen’s success ultimately will be determined on the field, but he believes the foundation laid over the next few weeks is important.
Like his full-time predecessor in Indianapolis – Frank Reich, now the head coach for the Carolina Panthers – Steichen believes relationships are at the heart of the game.
Building connections and forging bonds top the to-do list as the Colts get to know their head coach.
“The teams that really play hard for each other are really connected,” Steichen said. “We kind of had that going in Philly last year, just the way our guys were, how tight-knit they were. I think the best teams in the league – when you create that connection part of it, it can be really special.
“So really creating the connections. The expectations are … be the best version of yourself and go hard every day.”