WESTFIELD – From the first route vs. air Tuesday, Mike Strachan showed total confidence in his injured knee.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound wide receiver sprinted through a slant, planted his leg, made his cut and caught a pass from quarterback Matt Ryan with the fluidity that marked much of his standout preseason in 2021.
But this was the first time the 25-year-old hit the field in training camp this year, and it was his first significant football activity of any kind in three months.
Strachan, who was expected to compete for a role in the Indianapolis Colts’ wide-open receiver race, had arthroscopic surgery in the spring and has been sidelined since early May.
He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list and wasn't removed until Monday.
It’s been a frustrating road back to the field at times, but Strachan believes he’s on the right schedule.
“It’s been a long journey, a long process,” he said after an 80-minute practice at Grand Park. “I’ve embraced the process, been working each and every day. But, like I said, it’s been long and I’m glad to be back.”
Strachan participated in 7-on-7 and full-team drills on his first day back, making a nice cut after a catch on a screen pass from Nick Foles as one of the highlights. But things will ramp up Wednesday and Thursday when the Detroit Lions come to town for joint practices.
It remains to be seen how many reps Strachan will get in those sessions – or whether he’ll play in Saturday’s preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium – but he earned high marks for his season debut.
“It was good,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “He got limited action, which was good just to see him get on the field, get his feet wet, get the limited reps. Saw him through individual getting some throws with Matt and the RVAs.
“I think he got a few reps in practice as well, so I’ll take a look at those on film and see where it goes. Today’s just the first steps.”
Strachan’s return comes at a good time for the Indianapolis offense.
The wide receivers lost more 1-on-1 battles than they won during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bills, and Strachan should add some physicality to the group.
A seventh-round pick out of Charleston, he was a star during last year’s training camp and preseason games. But he wasn’t able to carry that over to the regular season.
Strachan appeared in just six games as a rookie and had two catches for 26 yards.
His height and athleticism will make him an inviting target for Ryan, but he must prove he can make an impact on special teams to earn an active spot on the game day roster.
That will be a major focus in the weeks ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown on Aug. 30.
“That’s gonna be a big, big role for me,” Strachan said. “Talking with (assistant special teams) Coach Joe (Hastings) and (special teams coordinator) Coach Bubba (Ventrone), they’re really bringing me along in special teams. So (I’m) excited about that.”
No wide receiver has stepped forward and grabbed ahold of the fifth spot during training camp.
Keke Coutee has been the most impressive of the group, but he injured his groin at Buffalo and is working his way back onto the field.
During the 27-24 loss against the Bills, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce combined for four catches and 57 yards. The rest of the wide receivers on the roster combined for six catches and 45 yards.
Strachan doesn’t have a ton of time to catch the coaching staff’s eyes ahead of the roster cutdown, but there is clearly opportunity on the depth chart for the taking.
“My mindset is just to dominate,” Strachan said. “Just to come out here and be a beast that I am, to be honest with you. Just come out here and use my strength, use my size and speed to my advantage.”