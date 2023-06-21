After winning just 11 games over the previous three seasons, the Houston Texans got aggressive about their stalled rebuild this offseason.
It started with the hiring of former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans – perhaps the most coveted candidate in this cycle outside of Sean Payton – as head coach and continued with a pair of unexpected moves in the draft.
Houston surprised many by selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick then pulled another stunner by trading with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 selection and adding Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.
The hope is the trio will form a long-term foundation for a team still reeling from the Deshaun Watson scandal and subsequent trade.
If Ryans’ unbridled enthusiasm is any indication, things are off to a strong start.
“When it came down to it, there was no place I wanted to be more than in H-Town,” Ryans told reporters at his introductory news conference. “It was an easy pick for me, a no-brainer. It wasn’t a difficult decision at all, very easy.”
Ryans brings instant credibility to a franchise that had gone through four head coaches in the previous three seasons.
Bill O’Brien was fired early in his seventh season following a slow start, and the Texans finished 4-12 with defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel filling in as the interim head coach in 2020.
Then came a pair of one-and-done hires. David Culley went 4-13 in 2021 before Lovie Smith posted a 3-13-1 record last season.
The 38-year-old Ryans oversaw the league’s top-ranked defense last year in San Francisco and was a hugely popular pick in Houston. Selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2006 draft, he played six seasons for the franchise and made 86 starts with 636 career tackles.
As a starting linebacker, Ryans was part of Houston’s first winning season in 2009 and first AFC South championship team in 2011.
Now, he hopes to bring the franchise its first postseason win as a first-time head coach – even if that might take a while to become reality.
The Texans won four division titles in five years from 2015-19 under O’Brien but haven’t risen about third place in the AFC South since.
The internal belief is Stroud and Anderson will help pave the road back to the playoffs.
Stroud completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during two seasons as a starter at Ohio State. He was viewed by many as the best pure passer in this year’s draft class, but there were concerns he could slide on draft day.
Among the questions surrounding the prolific quarterback was the talent surrounding him with the Buckeyes. Stroud threw to a trio of first-round picks – Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba – during his time in Columbus, Ohio. A pair of his former targets still on campus – Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Ebuka – could be first-rounders next year.
Brandin Cooks, who led the Texans with 699 receiving yards on 57 catches in 2022, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. Second-leading receiver Chris Moore (48 receptions, 548 yards) signed with the division-rival Tennessee Titans, and tight end Jordan Akins (37, 495) signed with the Cleveland Browns.
Third-year wide receiver Nico Collins (37, 481) leads the returning corps, and Houston added veterans Robert Woods (53, 527 with the Titans in 2022) and Noah Brown (43, 555 with the Cowboys) in free agency.
The Texans also selected former University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell in the third round, reportedly at Stroud’s request.
The early reports on the offense from offseason workouts have been positive.
“It’s coming,” Stroud told reporters in Houston. “I mean, it’s going to be a process. It doesn’t happen overnight – just trying to learn from the guys who have been in the offense before, learn from some of the vets. That’s kind of just been my approach is learn it little by little.”
The expectation is Ryans will significantly improve a defense that finished 27th in scoring (24.7 points per game) and 30th in total defense (379.5 yards per game) a year ago.
Ryans imported safety Jimmie Ward (50 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble in 2022) from San Francisco, and other new additions include linebacker Denzel Perryman (83 tackles, two interceptions with the Raiders in 2022), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (43 tackles, three sacks with the Jets), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (29 tackles in five games with the Jaguars) and edge defender Chase Winovich (20 tackles, one sack in eight games with the Browns).
But it’s Anderson who will likely draw the most attention from fans and opponents alike.
After being named the consensus national defensive player of the year last season at Alabama, Anderson enters the NFL with plenty of hype.
“I’ve watched him for a long time now, seen a few of his games, but just seeing again the fierce competitor he is,” Ryans told the Houston Chronicle this summer. “Every time watching Alabama, when they needed a play on defense, it was (No.) 31. That was the guy stepping up, making a play.”