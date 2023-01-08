INDIANAPOLIS – Rodney Thomas could barely get the words out surrounded by media inside the locker room Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts safety sparked a fourth-quarter rally with a key interception – his team-leading fourth of the season – and immediately ran to the 30-yard line to celebrate Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a former high school teammate and close friend and mentor who continues to recover from cardiac arrest at a Cincinnati hospital.
That was the highlight of a day Thomas dedicated to Hamlin earlier this week. It ended in unfortunate fashion when the rookie mis-timed his jump on a fourth-and-20 Hail Mary from Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills to tight end Jordan Akins.
The play resulted in a 28-yard touchdown, and the same Houston combination connected for the 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left to give the Texans an improbable 32-31 victory in the season finale for both teams.
“We knew what to do,” Thomas said. “We came in here just trying to make some plays and get a win. That was the only thing on our mind – getting a win.”
For a game featuring teams long ago eliminated from the playoff chase, Sunday’s contest was remarkably entertaining.
It began on a somber note with players from both sides meeting at midfield for a pregame prayer for Hamlin’s continued recovery. The 24-year-old collapsed on the field during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals but has made progress throughout the week and is now talking and breathing on his own.
Coaches from both teams wore shirts emblazoned with “Love for Damar” and Hamlin’s No. 3. In addition the ‘3’ in the 30-yard line marker on the field was outlined in red as it is on Buffalo’s jerseys.
The game was played in a way that honored Hamlin’s fun-loving spirit.
Houston (3-13-1) led 24-14 after a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mills to Akins with 3:51 to play in the fourth quarter, but Sam Ehlinger – making his third career start – led the Colts (4-12-1) back.
A 27-yard interception return for a touchdown by Indianapolis safety Rodney McLeod cut the deficit to 24-21 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter, and Thomas followed with his pick off a deep pass to start the fourth quarter.
Ehlinger led a seven-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox after the takeaway, and the Colts led 28-24 with 10:30 to play.
Ehlinger finished 23-of-35 for 209 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and running back Zack Moss had a career game with 18 carries for 114 yards and a punishing 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Colts also scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Michael Pittman Jr. after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.
Chase McLaughlin’s 54-yard field goal at the 3:33 mark pushed the advantage to 31-24, and it appeared the home team would finish the season on a high note.
But Mills – who was 22-of-38 for 298 yards with three touchdowns and the two picks – had other ideas.
His phenomenal final drive included a fourth-and-12 conversion on a 30-yard completion to wide receiver Brandin Cooks that was upheld by a replay review and the fourth-and-20 prayer to Akins in the final minute.
It was a rare finish even for somebody who’s been around the game as long as six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, the Colts’ interim head coach.
“I’ve never seen a lot of what I’ve seen in the last eight weeks, right?” Saturday said of his 1-7 reign as Indianapolis’ leader. “So baptism by fire, however you want to frame it. But, no, I felt good about where we were and where we sat (in the fourth quarter). And then I don’t know what the first fourth-and-long was that they convert in the little middle hole shot. And then Rodney just mis-times it, however, you just – like I said, just some crazy plays that happen and unfortunately they happened for them and not us.”
The Colts finished the year on a seven-game losing streak, and Saturday had no interest in talking about his prospects for the full-time head coaching gig. That will come at a later date.
So, too, will speculation about what Indianapolis will do with its top-five pick as the franchise continues to look for a long-time replacement for quarterback Andrew Luck.
For now, the Colts are left to ponder how they’ve fallen so far in the AFC South. After dominating the division for most of its first two decades in existence, Indianapolis hasn’t won the crown since 2014.
Every other division foe has won it at least twice during that span after the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied for a 20-16 decision against the Tennessee Titans to clinch this year’s title Saturday night.
The Colts were 1-4-1 against AFC South foes this year, part of a desultory campaign that finished with another tough loss to swallow.
Indianapolis lost six games by seven points or less, including three by just a single point on its own home field.
“Just talking about the (Philadelphia) Eagles game, the (Minnesota) Vikings game, a bunch of games against good opponents, good teams in the NFL with winning records that are making the playoffs that we competed really hard with,” left guard Quenton Nelson said, “just you need that killer instinct, and we’ve just got to develop that this offseason.”