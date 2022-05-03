INDIANAPOLIS — It was no surprise the Indianapolis Colts selected a wide receiver in the second round of last weekend’s NFL draft.
But what made Cincinnati breakout star Alec Pierce their guy?
It’s unclear when the 6-foot-3, 211-pounder first appeared on the team’s radar, but the deal likely was sealed during a private workout in the Queen City last month attended by Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and the majority of the offensive coaching staff.
Word of the workout leaked as assumed interest in Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder, but it’s clear now Pierce was the primary target.
Still, Indianapolis was patient in its approach. Ballard traded down 11 spots in the second round before grabbing a new target for quarterback Matt Ryan.
And, while receiver was at the top of the list of the team’s needs, the GM was prepared to pick another position if the right player wasn’t there.
“You all (in the media) were driven for a receiver as much as anybody,” Ballard said. “Like I say this all the time – you can’t force it. You can’t just go take a guy to take a guy. The guy’s got to have talent to justify the pick, which Alec does.”
In addition to his size, Pierce ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and appears to have the type of speed necessary to vertically stress opposing defenses.
The Colts believe he has the versatility to play inside as a slot receiver, but he primarily played on the outside at Cincinnati. That likely will be his best initial fit in Indianapolis as well, forming a tag team partner of sorts with top receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who broke out last season with 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s got really good ball skills,” Colts Midwest area scout Chad Henry said. “He’s like a basketball player on the outside. … You always think about guys for our team. We thought about pairing him up with Pittman, both on the outside. We’ve got a pretty interesting tandem there.
“It’s kind of well documented in the building that I’m a pro wrestling fan, and they’re a pretty good tag team. If I was gonna market them, I’d probably call them ‘Above the Rim,’ or ‘Take it Up Strong’ or ‘Phi Talla Balla,’ something like that.”
A wrestling ring might not be in Pierce’s immediate future, but he will be focused on championship pursuits alongside Pittman.
One of the things that drew Indianapolis to Pierce is his physicality. That should help him overcome one of the hurdles that can trip up rookie receivers – beating press coverage – and he showed a knack for making contested catches throughout his college career.
But his toughness – the Bearcats briefly considered moving him to defense late in his freshman year – will also show up in other important ways.
“He’s a big target,” Ballard said. “We think he’s going to be able to do a lot of the stuff that Zach (Pascal) did blocking for us in the run game, which is really important.”
Pascal caught 150 passes for 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns over four seasons with the Colts before signing as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in March.
If Pierce can match Pascal’s 2020 production – 44 receptions, 629 yards, five touchdowns – his rookie year will be considered a rousing success.
The expectations are Pierce will be the No. 2 receiver opposite Pittman, but Reich cautioned against building any kind of preseason depth chart.
Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan are among the young receivers returning with upside, and each will be given a chance to earn a job this spring and summer alongside Pierce and the undrafted rookie class.
“It’s going to be very competitive,” Reich said. “It’s the same every year. We were talking about this as an offensive staff the other day before the draft even started. This as much as any year, there is no depth chart. We are just competing. We’re rolling.
“We’re going to roll guys through. It’s the NFL. … That’s what’s great about all these guys is they know we are going to put the best guys on the field. We’ll roll through. Everybody will have a chance to compete.”
That’s all Pierce is asking for.
He worked against cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner – taken fourth overall by the New York Jets in this year’s draft – every day in practice at Cincinnati. The competition made Pierce a better player and resulted in practices giving him tougher looks than games.
There’s a good chance he’ll welcome the same opportunities as a pro – perhaps while pinching himself all the while.
“It’s really a dream come true,” Pierce said. “I know that sounds cliché, but – yeah – it’s really everything I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid, these last couple months – really just thinking on it, waiting on this day.”