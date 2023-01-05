INDIANAPOLIS – Reggie Wayne admits his mind has wandered from time to time toward his beloved Miami beaches as the Indianapolis Colts’ desultory final month of the season has wound down.
But that doesn’t mean the three-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist and first-year wide receivers coach hasn’t found the joy in his new profession.
“I still wake up with a smile, man,” Wayne said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I do. I wake up with a smile, and that’s simply because of my room. My room is a great group of guys to be around. They come in and they work hard every day. They don’t pout. They could easily point fingers. They still talk about what they can do better and how they can make things better. I enjoy that part of it.
“Instead of waking up in the morning and punching my pillow, I look forward to waking up in the morning, brushing my teeth and coming in.”
There are some milestones still to be reached in Sunday’s season finale against the Houston Texans (2-13-1).
Michael Pittman Jr. is just four receptions shy of the 100-catch mark, a feat not seen in Indianapolis since Wayne hauled in 106 passes from rookie quarterback Andrew Luck in 2012.
But Pittman sits at just 895 yards. Wayne finished that fairy tale season under head coach Chuck Pagano and interim head coach Bruce Arians with 1,355.
“It’s ugly if you have 100 catches and you don’t have at least 1,000 yards,” Wayne said. “I’m looking for more. Let’s see if he can get to the 1,000-yard mark.”
Pittman would be honored to join Wayne and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison in the 100-catch club, but it’s not his primary goal.
With quarterback Sam Ehlinger making his third career start, Pittman is focused on doing whatever he can to help the offense run more efficiently.
“Our main focus is just winning this last game, and whatever happens (with personal statistics) happens,” Pittman said. “I’m just focused on making it as easy for Sam, pulling out this last one so we can go into this offseason and not feel even worse than we already feel.”
Wayne’s been on both sides of the NFL’s team success spectrum.
He won the Super Bowl with Indianapolis following the 2006 season, and he was part of a team that finished 2-14 and earned the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2011.
The distance from one point to the other isn’t astronomical in Wayne’s estimation.
“Guys just have to come together and figure it out,” he said. “Coaches have to come together and figure it out. It’s a collective. It’s everybody – got to put their finger on it and just change the way you study, change the way you put things together.
“I mean, as bad as our record is (4-11-1), if you look at the games, for most of the games it’s only two or three plays that changes everything. That’s normally how it goes. We just have to change a lot. Things have to change, and I think the pieces in this building are already here. It’s just a couple things here and there that they’ve got to fix.”
Will Wayne be part of that process of change?
He noted he signed a two-year contract but also the decision is not ultimately in his hands.
The Colts officially will begin what owner Jim Irsay promises will be an extensive search for a full-time head coach Monday, and Wayne’s fate will lie with the new hire.
Asked directly if he wants to return for another season, Wayne responded, “Of course, right? Of course, I do.”
He was an education major at the University of Miami, and he enjoys the teaching aspect of his job. Watching his players succeed on the field has been the greatest reward this season.
Wayne’s working long hours and going days at a time without seeing his family. A coach’s life is never easy, but the opportunity to chase the next victory maintains a timeless allure.
“I do believe that when you’re on the other side of the losses, when you’re winning, it makes all the sacrificing and stuff worth it,” Wayne said. “Not only that you can enjoy it with the team and the organization, you can enjoy it with your family. My family is not smiling right now.”
That goes for the members inside the facility as well as those on the outside.
Wayne said at midseason he could write a book on his first year as a coach. Almost nothing has gone as planned since he accepted former head coach Frank Reich’s offer to join the staff last spring.
But he’s always known how the story will end.
“I’m headed to the beach, regardless,” Wayne said. “As soon as I can, I’m on the first thing smoking.”