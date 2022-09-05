INDIANAPOLIS – Take your pick of motivations to fuel the Indianapolis Colts this week.
There’s the way last season ended, with an embarrassing 26-11 loss in Jacksonville, Florida, that drained all hope of a postseason run.
There’s the eight-game losing streak in season openers that includes an 0-4 record under head coach Frank Reich.
And there’s the AFC South championship drought that dates back to 2014 and includes a 10-8 record against division foes since Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement three years ago.
Whatever the impetus, there’s a clear sense of urgency inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the Colts prepare for Sunday’s Week 1 road matchup against the Houston Texans.
“Listen, I know we’re going up against – on the road, a division opponent – against a very good football team that’s very well coached and will be very well disciplined,” Reich said Monday as the practice week began with a jog-through. “I just think back to our second game against them last year. It was 10-0 at halftime. It’s a tough game.”
Every opening day has been for nearly a decade in Indianapolis.
The only football employee in the building who was a part of the last Week 1 victory – a 21-17 decision against the then Oakland Raiders in 2013 – is wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne. He caught eight passes for 96 yards from Luck that day, including the opening touchdown.
The slump includes losses in five different cities. Three have come at Lucas Oil Stadium -- against the Detroit Lions (39-35 in 2016), Cincinnati Bengals (34-23 in 2018) and Seattle Seahawks (28-16 last year) – and two occurred in Los Angeles – against the Rams (46-9 in 2017) and Chargers (30-24 in overtime in 2019).
Five different quarterbacks have started for the Colts during the slump, and the team has lost to two of its former signal-callers during that span – Philip Rivers and the Chargers in 2019 and Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos (31-24) in 2014.
Three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have defeated Indianapolis during the slump – Manning, Detroit’s Matthew Stafford (who won with the Rams) and Seattle’s Russell Wilson – and there was a fourth loss to a QB who started in the big game – the Rams’ Jared Goff.
The Colts have allowed an average of 32.8 points during the slump, and they’ve lost by an average of more than 12 points. The 2016 loss to the Lions was the closest margin, with the disaster in L.A. a year later providing the most decisive defeat.
Opponents have a 59-70 overall record during the slump. The Broncos (12-4) have the best regular-season mark in the bunch. The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15 in 2020) have the worst.
There are three playoff teams in the mix – Denver, Detroit and the Rams – and they’re the only opponents during the slump to finish with a winning record.
None of which matters to the 2022 Colts charged with ending the slump.
“I’ve probably heard that like 1,000 times since I’ve been here,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said of the Week 1 woes. “I think it’s since like 2014 or something like that. So we’re just looking to break history. So we’re just willing to do whatever it takes – whatever that’s going to be.”
The Texans are coming off a 4-13 season, and Lovie Smith is the team’s fourth head coach in the past three years.
Houston drafted what it hopes will be a cornerstone for the defense in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in April, and it believes 2021 third-round quarterback Davis Mills can take the next step in his progression under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton – who held the same job with the Colts from 2013 through 2015.
Indianapolis lost a game on the road against an underdog divisional rival to end last season. It can’t afford to start this season in the same manner.
There are high hopes for the Colts in 2022, but the players have repeatedly noted it doesn’t matter until they prove themselves on the field.
Indianapolis boasted a league-high seven Pro Bowlers in 2021 but missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.
The only record the team covets now is 1-0.
“Obviously, the guys know what we have on the roster, but it doesn’t mean anything if you can’t put it on tape, put it together and come in on game day,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “So I feel like the guys’ have got a good mindset coming in each and every day with a sense of urgency to get better.”