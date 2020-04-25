INDIANAPOLIS – There’s little Jacob Eason can do to fight back against the tide.
Yet.
The whispers have been around for months. The former Washington quarterback lacks maturity. He’s not as dedicated to his craft as a team leader should be. He doesn’t love football.
That’s been the buzz on the scouting circuit since at least the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen amplified the reports Saturday during a television appearance just after the Indianapolis Colts made Eason the 122nd overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback obviously disagrees with those assessments. But he knows words alone won’t change hearts and minds.
“I think everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” Eason said. “It’s football, and in today’s society, there’s a lot of media around it. My job’s to go in there and prove those stories are false and go in there and learn from a great coaching staff and get in with an outstanding team. I’m gonna go in there, as soon as this virus is calmed down, I’m gonna go in there and just compete my nuts off and go in there and prove myself as a workhorse and a leader and a good football player.
“So (critics) can say all they want, but the truth of the matter is I’m gonna be a person to go in there and prove them wrong.”
The NFL clearly has its doubts.
Eason has a cannon arm and was the nation’s No. 2-rated quarterback coming out of high school. He was a productive starter for two major college programs – first at Georgia and then with the Huskies – and was talked about at points in the draft process as a potential first-round pick.
The fact he was still on the board when the Colts went on the clock in Round 4 speaks to the questions teams still want him to answer.
But Indianapolis was able to spend enough time with him during the process to become comfortable with him off the field.
“I think Jacob is still young in his journey along that way,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “(He) has had some ups and downs, but what was so good about the process was we did spend a fair amount of time with him. So that you personally get comfortable with somebody. You get comfortable with them not just as a football player but as a person. You talk to him. You dig deep. You try to figure out what makes a guy tick.”
What Indianapolis sees is a player who still is developing.
The physical skills are there for Eason to succeed at the pro level, but it takes more than elite arm talent to lead a team.
The Colts plan to make Eason earn it the hard way. He’s not being crowned as the quarterback of the future just yet.
He’s simply being given an opportunity to come into training camp and compete.
“He’s got talent, but there’s a long way to go,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said. “He still hasn’t even put on a Colts uniform, and like any of them, they gotta earn it. Right now, he’s competing with Chad Kelly.
“Philip Rivers and Jacoby (Brissett) are our first two, and Jacob and Chad are competing for the three spot. Let’s slow our roll a little bit in terms of tagging this guy as the next messiah walking into town. He was a fourth-round pick. We didn’t move up to the first pick of the draft.”
Eason understands his reality.
He looks forward to learning under Rivers and Brissett and being tutored by Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady.
During an 18-minute conference call with local media, Eason repeatedly expressed his excitement to land in this situation. He feels like Indianapolis is a great fit and a place he can continue his personal and professional growth.
“A lot of the criticisms come from stories of early on in my college career,” Eason said. “I think I’ve had a lot of time to learn and grow from those situations, and people haven’t seen what’s been going on these last couple months – the preparation and the process it took to go down to Indy for the (NFL Scouting) Combine and getting ready for this draft, all the interviews and all that stuff.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind closed doors that people don’t get to see, and that’s fine because I like to keep some of my life private. I know deep down that I’m getting the work in I need to be successful, and I’m gonna continue to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.