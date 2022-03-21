INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ trade for Matt Ryan on Monday solves the question mark at quarterback for the 2022 season. But where does the team go from here?
There is still work to be done if the Colts hope to claim their first AFC South title since 2014 and make a deep postseason run in an absolutely loaded conference.
Here’s three areas Indianapolis needs to address on offense next and ways it might be able to fill the holes:
LEFT TACKLE
This now becomes priority No. 1. General manager Chris Ballard made shrewd moves to land edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and Ryan in trades, but now he needs a big man to protect the blind side.
The Eric Fisher experiment last year was mostly a failure with the former No. 1 overall pick struggling to recover from a torn Achilles’ tendon and dealing with a host of other obstacles including a positive COVID test just before the start of the regular season.
He proved to be a capable run blocker but struggled mightily at times in pass protection, and the team agreed to part ways with him just before the start of free agency.
That decision could always be revisited (see Deshaun Watson agreeing to be traded to the Cleveland Browns), but the best options still available on the free agent market are veterans Terron Armstead and Duane Brown.
Armstead, 30, might not remain on the market for long. He visited the Miami Dolphins on Monday, and there is reported mutual interest between the parties.
Brown, 36, is a five-time Pro Bowler with 203 career starts in 15 seasons for the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.
Without a first-round pick, it will be difficult to procure an immediate starter in next month’s draft, making free agency the most likely route for improvement.
WIDE RECEIVER
Ballard is notoriously disinterested in signing big-money free agent wide receivers, but the market seems to have calmed down after the Jacksonville Jaguars wrecked the curve with a four-year, $84 million deal for Christian Kirk at the outset of the new league year.
Julio Jones’ name is certain to be linked to Indianapolis. The 33-year-old caught just 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the Tennessee Titans before being released earlier this month, and he’s played in just 19 games over the past two seasons.
But his history with Ryan – 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns over 10 seasons together in Atlanta – might be enticing at the right price.
Veteran T.Y. Hilton also could re-sign for what would likely be his final season, or Ballard could look at a younger talent with upside like New Orleans’ Tre’Quan Smith.
The more likely addition could come through the draft, where the receiver position again appears to be loaded.
Targets potentially available in the second round or beyond include Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Georgia’s George Pickens, Alabama’s John Metchie III, Western Michigan speedster Skyy Moore and Purdue’s David Bell – an Indianapolis native whose poor testing at the NFL Scouting Combine belies an uber productive college career.
TIGHT END
Jack Doyle’s retirement left a big hole at the position, and the only move the Colts have made at this spot so far was to re-sign Mo Alie-Cox.
He and Kylen Granson could take steps up with Ryan under center. The quarterback has put up good numbers with his tight ends throughout his career, but counting only upon improvement from within seems like a dangerous step.
Problem is most of the free-agent market has been picked over. If Rob Gronkowski plays again, it will almost certainly be for Tampa Bay, and a reunion with Eric Ebron seems unlikely.
Indianapolis could roll the dice with 35-year-old Jimmy Graham or 32-year-old Kyle Rudolph, or it could take a chance on 27-year-old Blake Jarwin – who has missed 24 games over the past two years because of injuries.
Draft options could include Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Washington’s Cade Otton and Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely.
BONUS POSITION
If Indianapolis truly wants to make the most out of Ryan’s time with the franchise, it needs to draft a young quarterback for him to mentor.
There’s a strong case to be made for using this year’s selections to add pieces around the quarterback and then dip into a draft class that’s expected to be deeper at the game’s most important position in 2023.
But options like Mississippi’s Matt Corral (if he falls), North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Nevada’s Carson Strong could make sense next month.