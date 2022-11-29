INDIANAPOLIS – Somehow Jelani Woods remained composed throughout the entire postgame interview.
Standing at his locker inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end tried to explain to a handful of reporters the emotions that swirled within him over the past few weeks.
Woods just enjoyed a breakout performance on a national stage with eight catches for 98 yards in Monday’s 24-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s still mourning the loss of three friends at the University of Virginia.
A prime-time television audience saw Woods’ physical talent on full display, but the viewers at home couldn’t fully understand the depth of the heartbreak that accompanied it.
As Woods remembered his three fallen former teammates – Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. – his voice welled with emotion. At times, there was apparent joy as he recalled some locker room hijinx. At others, it seemed grief might overcome him.
But Woods kept talking, trying to use only his words and memories to find a way to honor three lives lost senselessly.
“They accepted me in the program really early, since Day 1,” Woods said. “They got on me when I was slacking a little bit. I was able to get on them. They accepted the criticism. We became brothers quick, and really that was just really the whole team. That’s just how the culture was, and we became brothers really quickly.
“Everything I live for and value pretty much was in them as well.”
Chandler, Perry and Davis were murdered Nov. 13 while returning from a class field trip. Two other students were injured, and former Virginia football player Christopher Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder among other charges connected to the mass shooting.
The Cavaliers canceled the final two games of their regular season, and the football team held a candlelight vigil for the victims.
Woods could only watch it all play out from afar as he rehabilitated a shoulder injury and worked to get back on to the playing field. He leaned on a pair of linebackers within the Colts organization – director of player engagement David Thornton and team captain Zaire Franklin.
Woods estimates he spoke with Thornton for a few hours a day for the first three days after the tragedy, shedding tears and seeking guidance.
Franklin provided support from personal experience.
“I went through a similar situation at Syracuse,” he said. “Thankfully, my teammate pulled through. But, talking to Jelani after that situation happened, losing friends – as someone who’s lost a lot of people in my life, I understand what that feels like, how heavy that is to try to play through that and go through that. Man, he’s a soldier.”
Woods wasn’t able to play last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he wore a t-shirt honoring Chandler, Perry and Davis during pregame warmups. Former teammates still in Charlottesville, Virginia, asked if they could purchase the shirt, and Woods was happy to know he could bring a smile to a few of their faces.
He can also help keep the victims’ memories alive.
Perry’s locker was right next to Woods, and the two were together nearly every day. Perry was a fan of anime. Woods was not. And the resulting teasing helped forge a brotherly bond.
“He was more that quiet guy a little bit, especially when I first got there,” Woods said. “He was like that quiet guy, so I used to mess with him a lot and try to get him to talk. I used to play fight with him and stuff like that.”
Davis had a similar playing style to Woods as a tall wide receiver, and that was the basis of their connection.
Davis was injured during the spring semester, so Woods did his best to play for his friend and to make sure Davis felt like he was still a part of the team.
“It was kind of like mentoring a little bit, making sure he’s staying on the right track, he’s gonna be able to come back,” Woods said. “And then keeping him close with the team so he didn’t fall out or anything like that.”
Woods never shared a locker room with Chandler, but they shared a real connection.
Woods transferred to Virginia from Oklahoma State for his final college season, and Chandler transferred into the program while Woods was making the transition to the NFL.
Their bond was immediate.
“I remember talking to him,” Woods said. “He was like, ‘I messaged you. I looked up to you ’cause I seen how you came in, you did your thing, and that’s what I want to do.’ We had a good conversation about it. That’s kind of how I became friends with him.”
Those friendships – and the resulting grief – go well beyond football.
Woods drew praise and recognition for his play Monday night, but his friends were always in his heart.
He thanked Thornton and Franklin for the support that gave him the strength to fight through the darkness and find his way back onto the field.
And he thanked Chandler, Perry and Davis by playing in a way that honored their memory.
Football is family, and Woods honored two branches of his family on the same night.
“We might not see each other on the field all the time,” Woods said of teammates past and present, “but in the locker room, just trying to find different ways to connect with everybody.”