What phone call is worse than the one from the boss on your day off?
That was me, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, as I rolled over in bed late morning (I sleep in, then and now), checked the caller I.D. and saw it was my hard-driving Columbus Republic editor-in-chief on the line.
What the hell? What now? Why today?
I began to detect the potential severity of the situation when there was no “Sorry to bug you on your day off” or “We hate to call you today” (not that it was my boss’ style anyway, a former boss I respect a great deal by the way) and instead the tone was “What are you doing, and when can you get working?”
What was all of the commotion about? Finally, he came to the point.
“We’ve heard Bob Knight might be fired today.”
I reared up. Time to get to cracking.
Knight was indeed fired by Indiana University 20 years ago Thursday. It’s one of those days you don’t forget if you participated in it. I was one of those reporters who did.
It feels like it was much longer ago than that. More on that later.
Those who were around remember the immediate background. Knight was put under a zero tolerance edict that would make any bad behavior a fireable offense. This edict had been put in place by then-IU president Myles Brand in May 2000 in the wake of the Neil Reed choking incident caught on videotape.
The atmosphere around the program had been tense from the time of the CNN Reed report in March 2000 and then the follow-up report in April 2000 which revealed the tape.
To this day, the most response I’ve ever received from a column was one I wrote in the Columbus Republic after the tape emerged.
I was not a Knight supporter. Then, and now, I thought he was boorish. The gist of the column was along the lines of “What can you say now, Knight sycophants?” The evidence was there. It was not refutable. Where are all the lame defenses of Knight’s behavior now?
I spent most of my shift the next day fielding irate phone calls from angry readers, many absolutely denying what anyone with an unbiased eye could see on the tape. (A sad harbinger of things to come.)
A few months later, all it took was one student to off-handedly say “Hey Knight, what’s up?” to trigger Knight’s temper and the circumstances that led to this fateful Sunday.
Of course, there had been almost 30 years of incidents up to that point. A rite of passage if you came into the newspaper business in the late 1990s, as I did, was the “Knight incidents” graphic the Associated Press used to move to wire service customers.
In its fullest form, it would take up at least a full column of space … in agate type. It was hardly needed anyway. Nearly all of the Knight incidents were burned into the consciousness of anyone who lived in Indiana from the 1970s to 2000.
I remember the day of the firing more as a personal recollection than anything else.
I heard early on the press conference was to take place at IUPUI. I heard later there were a few media types who got wrong-footed and headed down towards Bloomington, which is funny in hindsight.
Once there, sportswriters milled around the unfamiliar and corporate surroundings. It was alien to the IU media corps, who were used to the teacher-student vibe of the Assembly Hall media room. Writers sat in desks that were straight out of a high school math class. Knight rose above all of the peons on a podium. The symbolism was unmistakable.
I recall very little of what Brand actually said other than the moment when he confirmed Knight was gone. That sent a shiver down the spine, even though we all knew what we were there for. Those were words many thought they’d never hear.
What I remember more was talking to the Hoosiers players who had gathered in the back of the room. They also knew what was going to happen, but they could barely believe it. I dug out what I wrote that day and found some of their reactions.
“I thought this was another thing that this was going to blow over. I still don’t think any of it was grounds for him to be removed,” Indiana guard Kyle Hornsby said.
“If Coach Knight goes anywhere, I’ll follow him. I don’t care if it’s the smallest school there is,” said A.J. Moye, a freshman at the time who never played a game for Knight.
“It’s not so much revenge (in threatening to leave), it’s more about displaying our displeasure we weren’t involved,” Moye continued. “If it’s such a thorough investigation, why weren’t we told? We’re more than just pieces of meat you just throw on the court and say let’s play. We want to be treated with respect.”
The naivety in Moye’s words has been repeated by players separated from disgraced coaches since. Moye ultimately stayed and became a folk hero on IU’s most recent Final Four team in 2002. Ultimately, the only 2000 Hoosier who didn’t return was Tom Geyer.
I was not in Bloomington for the unrest that occurred afterward. It was sad, and in hindsight, what a waste of misplaced anger. The decision wasn’t even that brave. It was a no-brainer that probably should have occurred before zero tolerance, but, of course, it was a day many thought would never come.
Since then, we’ve all learned a lot. Knight decamped to Texas Tech and had some success, though nowhere near national championship-level caliber.
Now, Knight has dementia, and while I didn’t approve of the way he carried himself when he was coaching, I wouldn’t wish the insidiousness of that on anybody.
His long-delayed (by Knight) reconciliation with Indiana finally occurred in February. It was an emotional moment for all, well-deserved and I’m sincerely glad it finally happened. Approve of his methods or not, Knight is the biggest Indiana legend of them all.
It was a welcome moment, though that era is well back in our collective rearview mirrors now. Indiana has since cycled through Mike Davis, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Crean and Archie Miller.
Hoosiers fans have moved on, though the ghost of Knight’s accomplishments haunt his successors – an ever-present specter at Assembly Hall that hides behind the three banners Knight hung up that have not received any new company since.
Knight’s style is a thing of the past. Coaches can’t get away with Knight’s tactics anymore … and thank goodness for that.
Twenty years have passed. Sometimes, you feel like something happened yesterday, but in this case? I feel like it was longer ago than it really was. I was newly married at the time and didn’t have any kids. Now my daughter is a student at Indiana. I think, at my age, you save your time-passes-quickly emotions for your own family.
But even in a purely basketball sense, it feels part of a different era. The game has changed along with the coaching. The calendar says it was 20 years ago, but it feels like the era Knight emerged from ended long before time was finally called on Knight.
