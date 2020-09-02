First, the Big Ten Conference had a plan to solider on with football. It even announced a conference-only schedule. Remember that? It seems like it was an eon ago, but it was actually Aug. 5.
Then, less than a week later, when reports began to come out about COVID-19 cases piling up among football players on Big Ten campuses, with some scary side-effects like myocarditis, a change of heart was had and the Big Ten became the biggest conference to cancel fall football and go to a spring model.
Now, it appears the Big Ten is wavering on that, too. Internal pressure from coaches, parents and the three Big Ten schools that wanted to keep playing began to fill the balloon.
External pressure, from fans, some media sources and no less a figure than the President (the Big Ten has schools in battleground states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. I’m sure that had nothing to do with it, I say sarcastically, as I also note the Pac-12 wasn’t subject to the same “discussion” that was had with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren) have exhorted the Big Ten to play on and inflated the balloon further.
Depending on which talking head is doing the blabbing, the Big Ten is reconsidering its position and preparing to pop the balloon of its own making.
Maybe games will begin on Oct. 10? Thought to be the latest date the Big Ten could start and still participate in the college football playoff? It’s even been floated the Big Ten could begin playing around Thanksgiving, though I have no earthly idea why that date is viable in any kind of athletic sense.
Let’s acknowledge first we all should realize by now COVID-19 is still controlling the levers, and we’re along for the roller-coaster ride until we get a handle on all of this. Cases in nearly all of the Big Ten states are up. The root cause of all of this isn’t fading away.
Let’s also acknowledge big-time college football sports have their entire financial model propped up by football, so while it’s admirable the Big Ten put its financial concerns aside for the greater good in August, don’t think for a moment it won’t risk hypocrisy be going back on the decision.
So set all of that aside for a second and look at it this way. Why can’t the Big Ten just make a decision and stick with it?
If that decision had been to keep playing, damn the COVID-19 torpedoes back in August — the path the SEC, Big 12 and ACC have gone down — it would have endured criticism, but so be it.
We know the Big Ten’s current plan is to go to a spring model. And we know it has been criticized.
Right now, if there’s any wavering off the path the Big Ten has blazed for itself, the conference looks extremely indecisive. Many put that on the shoulders of first-year commissioner Warren, though I don’t think that’s entirely fair, unless you expect a commissioner to have the gravitas to bend the will of conference presidents. They are where the power lies in these decisions.
I suppose the argument could be made “looking strong” is just a silly concept in the first place. Things and decisions evolve, and I can accept the argument the Big Ten is just rolling with the punches like we all are.
I can accept it, but I don’t agree with it in the context of when or when not to play. I think it shows decisiveness to create a plan, stick with it and be strong enough to endure the slings and arrows that might come with it. That’s what leaders do. (It’s also what legends do. Rim shot … ba-dum-bump.)
The Big Ten has a history of wavering. Indiana State and Missouri Valley Football Conference football fans will remember the big to-do the conference made about no longer scheduling FCS opponents in the mid-2010s.
Only it turned out like the old cartoons where the Big Ten stepped forward, thinking every one of its peers would step alongside, and every other Power Five conference stepped back instead. The Big Ten looked foolish, and it eventually climbed down from that stance, which is why Big Ten opponents will be a feature of ISU’s schedules again starting in 2021.
For ISU’s sake, I’m glad the Big Ten backed off, but the argument could certainly be made it looked weak in doing so. Or by making the original decision without consensus in the first place.
There’s a lot of stakeholders in what the Big Ten does. It has already jerked around nonconference opponents, but at least they know they’re frozen out regardless.
Fan attendance isn’t going to be likely without an antigen or saliva test (which might be available late in the year for basketball but not likely for football), and schools are stringing their season-ticket holders and donors along, desiring the money without any guarantee it’s a good investment. With the economy being what it is, fan and donor patience will run thin — if it hasn’t already — if the Big Ten starts tinkering around with the plan it told everyone it intended to honor.
The Big Ten also has King TV to worry about. It also likely doesn’t want Big Ten Network to endure another month of Rutgers Football Classics, a fate worse than hell.
The Big Ten ought to stick with the path it put itself on. It won’t be popular, but there’s nothing that’s happened between now and mid-August that suggests it’s any safer to play or anything new has been learned about myocarditis as it relates to COVID-19, both of which were sold to us as allegedly the most important thing to moving football to the spring.
When you make a plan, stick with it. One day, the Big Ten will learn this.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
