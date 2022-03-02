INDIANAPOLIS — As many players as Ohio State has sent into the NFL over the past decade, it’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since the Buckeyes have had a wide receiver drafted in the first round.
There are two prospects capable of snapping that streak last month — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — but even Wilson was surprised at the length of the draught when it was brought to his attention Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“That would be awesome,” Wilson said at the Indiana Convention Center. “It’s one of those things — a lot of people are slept on. First round is awesome. It would be great to go first round, but a lot of those dudes get missed. They end up going in the second round and are just as good players.
“So my mission is to prove myself once I get there, but it definitely would be a blessing to go first round.”
There’s no guarantee, despite Wilson catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and Olave adding 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 scores.
That’s because — once again — the wide receiver group might be the deepest in this draft class. As many as six pass catchers could go in the opening round, and four from the Big Ten alone could go in the first two rounds.
Joining Olave and Wilson and prolific Purdue star David Bell and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.
Bell caught 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns for the Boilermakers in 2021, while Dotson snagged 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 scores for the Nittany Lions.
Many believe Dotson has the surest hands in this class, and that’s no accident.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I was going to the park with my cousin and playing catch at about 4 years old,” he said. “If I didn’t catch the ball, I was doing push-ups. So pretty much I’ve been catching footballs all my life, and it’s kind of like a stress reliever. It’s something I’m always doing.”
Bell’s stress release will come Thursday while performing on-field drills in his hometown. It’s a dream come true for the Indianapolis native, who will fulfill another dream when he’s drafted next month.
“I get a lot of love and support when I go outside,” Bell said of his week in Indianapolis. “I know a lot of people ask for autographs and stuff like that. And (Thursday) I’ll definitely have my mother out here to watch me run and compete in all the drills and also some of my close friends.”
Meanwhile, the Buckeye duo will be doing what they’ve always done best — pushing each other to new heights to see which of them might again etch his name in school history.
“Being the competitors we are, we definitely compete at everything we do,” Wilson said. “We’re always pushing each other to be better and be the best. So we definitely do (compete). We’ve had a great friendship.
“Coming in, being a freshman, having (Olave) as a sophomore, he had done everything I was hoping to do. So it was awesome seeing that.”
PROLIFIC PASSER
Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe set a major college record with 686 pass attempts last season, completing 69.2% of his throws for 5,967 yards with 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Those are the kind of numbers most quarterbacks can only dream of, or accomplish on video games.
“It’s amazing,” Zappe said. “Coach (Zach) Kittley gave me — like he said — keys to a Lamborghini. I was able to check in and out of plays whenever I saw fit, whatever I saw the defense was doing. And I think how that translates to the NFL is just a knowledge of the game in part. Being able to read defenses, be able to see what the defense sees, what the defense is pre-snap.
“And I think that will continue to help me throughout my career in the NFL and just recognizing what the defense is doing against us.”
