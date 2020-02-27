INDIANAPOLIS – Basketball long has embraced position-less play.
Head coach Jay Wright practically perfected the trick at Villanova, throwing his five best playmakers on the floor and playing to their strengths en route to a pair of national championships.
It didn’t take long to work its way up to the NBA, where the traditional back-to-the-basket center is now an endangered species – if not outright extinct.
But football tends to be a bit more resistant to change, especially at the NFL level.
Coaches earned high-paying jobs by sticking to systems they’ve been mastering for years. The last thing many of them want to do is go wildly outside the box and risk everything on a relatively untested concept.
As the college game continues to grow and evolve, however, the pros are slowly being dragged into the 21st century.
Clemson defensive star Isaiah Simmons is at the NFL Scouting Combine this week with a chance to accelerate the process.
As offenses manipulate personnel to exploit mismatches around the field, defenses are racing to find answers. Derwin James has been one of the pioneers in defensive innovation. Ostensibly a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, he lines up wherever he can do the most damage form snap-to-snap.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees James as a sign of things to come and Simmons as a logical candidate to help take the next step.
“With a guy like Isaiah Simmons, whether you want to list him as a linebacker or safety, I know you plug him into that defensive scheme and week by week you can deploy him in different ways depending on what the strength of your opponent is,” Jeremiah said during a conference call last week. “That's why he has so much value. And putting these guys in little position boxes, I think that's going to go away eventually. You're just going to see getting your athletes on the field and deploying them in different ways on a week-by-week basis.”
Simmons embraces the changing landscape.
He chose Clemson in large part because he trusted vaunted defensive coordinator Brent Venables to employ him in myriad ways and maximize his skill set.
He’s working out in Indianapolis as a linebacker, but the Tigers lined up him up all over the field. He also saw snaps as a defensive lineman, cornerback and safety depending on the game and situation.
“I think it’s really beneficial for me,” Simmons said. “I know years ago it wasn’t good to be a position-less guy. But now it’s become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I’ll be able to do -- play linebacker, play safety. Whatever it is, I feel like it just helps me out.”
WORTH THE WAIT
Rob Windsor has no problem waiting his turn for an NFL job.
As a redshirt senior last fall, Windsor earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as a Penn State defensive tackle. The road to get there was an exercise in patience.
Windsor wasn't highly recruited coming out of Fond Du Lac, Wisc., only getting a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions when another player switched commitments at the last minute. After two seasons as a backup, Windsor earned a starting job and took advantage of the opportunity.
As one of 337 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and someone expected to be a Day 3 pick in April, he figures he'll have to start from the bottom again.
"It's a matter of being patient and competing," Windsor said. "Then when your turn comes, be ready for the opportunity."
Windsor knows about 42,000 people who believe in him. That's the population of Fond Du Lac, an eastern Wisconsin town on the southern tip of Lake Winnebago.
"If I get drafted, that will be a real special event for my hometown," he said. "I've been getting emails and texts from people I have no idea who they are. I want to make them proud."
HOME SWEET HOME
The booming voice of Syracuse defensive end Kendall Coleman could be heard throughout the spacious interview room Thursday.
The pass rushing prospect appeared to make himself right at home at the Combine, and why not? The Cathedral High School graduate is celebrating a homecoming of sorts this week.
“I think, honestly, it’s probably a little bit easier for me (because) I’m from Indianapolis, Indiana, so I’m at home right now,” Coleman said. “It’s a hometown event. A little bit relaxed. I’ve been at Lucas Oil (Stadium) before, I’ve been in this convention center before and then my trainers have done a great job of getting me ready.
“I train with Lee Campbell, (and former Indianapolis Colts) Dan Muir and Robert Mathis at Gridiron Gang in Westfield, Indiana. Everybody that I’ve reached out to, my older teammates that are playing in the league right now like Zaire Franklin or Terry McLaurin, who I played with in high school, both of those guys, their thing is, just be yourself and enjoy the moment. Don’t let the moment pass without actually taking stock and taking a breath and looking around and understanding and realizing we’re here.”
