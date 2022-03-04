INDIANAPOLIS – Even in a deep edge rusher class that could see two players selected in the first five picks of next month’s NFL draft, George Karlaftis is likely to stand out.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder cuts an imposing figure. But it’s the raw power he displays on the field that’s most likely to turn heads.
Karlaftis’ strength starts with his legs, forged during six-hour workouts every day after school with the national U-16 water polo team in his native Greece. Karlaftis lived in Athens – his father’s home – until the age of 13. When his father died, the family moved to West Lafayette to be near his mother’s support system.
It made for a childhood unlike many – if any – of his teammates at Purdue.
“I grew up in a big city where it’s a little more dangerous than West Lafayette, Indiana,” Karlaftis said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Busier lifestyle, more stress, not as much opportunity, surprisingly. The economy isn’t great. A lot less opportunity, differences in the way people think.
“Just a whole different experience than a lot of my peers – a lot of my friends – went through growing up.”
That included water polo practices every day from 5 to 11 p.m. after school, with maybe 30 minutes to squeeze in homework assignments beforehand.
When Karlaftis arrived in the United States, he knew nothing about football. But his friends at school hounded him to come out for the team, and the coaches finally convinced him with about two weeks remaining in his eighth-grade season.
“I could see that I was physically dominant over my friends at West Lafayette High School,” Karlaftis said. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to try it out. It can’t be too hard. I’m faster, I’m bigger and I’m stronger than everyone.’ So that was the initial thing.
“I started playing it about a year later, and I just completely fell in love with it.”
Karlaftis got serious about the sport as a high school freshman, but he was operating primarily on instinct. He didn’t even know what a first down was when he started, but he proved to be quick study.
By the time he was a junior, he’d become one of the top prospects in the country. Offers poured in from all over the Midwest – including Big Ten powers Michigan and Ohio State – but his heart was always set on his adopted hometown Boilermakers.
Karlaftis’ meteoric rise continued with a dominant freshman year that included 54 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Then injuries and the COVID pandemic intervened.
He played just two games as a sophomore in 2020, then bounced back with 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 12 games last season.
Karlaftis chose to enter the draft rather than return for his senior season, and he has a chance to be the first Boilermaker selected in the first round since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011.
It’s a lofty expectation for a player who was more likely to compete in the Olympics eight years ago than to ever appear on a football field.
But there was never any doubt Karlaftis would succeed at any endeavor.
“My parents always said find something you love and work as hard as you possibly can to become the best version (of yourself) at that,” Karlaftis said. “I wanted to be the best. I don’t think it sparked from anywhere or came from anywhere – just how I was raised.”
NO HATERS
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is part of the discussion surrounding the No. 1 overall pick and looks like a good bet to be selected somewhere in the top five.
But concerns recently arose from anonymous sources questioning his passion for football. The rumors suggested he might be more interested in off-field opportunities and fame than in reaching his full potential.
It’s a sentiment Thibodeaux quickly dismissed during his time at the podium in the Indiana Convention Center.
“I think the biggest thing I want to articulate to teams is that I’m really a student of the game,” he said. “I really love this game. This is something that has done a lot for me. Football has taught me a lot. It’s helped me grow a lot through my life, and it’ll be there until the day I die. So, for me, just letting teams know that this is the main thing, and I’m always gonna keep the main thing the main thing.
“No matter what else I do off the field, football is my main focus and winning a Super Bowl, getting a yellow jacket, being Defensive Rookie of the Year, it’s all my goals.”
EARN IT
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis helped anchor a line that also included highly touted prospects Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt en route to a national championship.
The trio is enjoying being back in Indianapolis – the site of their College Football Playoff Championship Game victory against Alabama in January – and likely will come off the board quickly in next month’s draft.
Davis said the team’s accomplishments weren’t about fame or reputation. They were built on hard work and determination.
“It’s not about the stars,” Davis said. “It’s about how well you play your position. If you’re good enough, you’re going to be on the field. That was one of things that drove us as a defense. We wanted to call ourselves the ‘no-name defense’ because even though we had all the stars, there was really nobody above each other, and we all played for each other.
“I know going into the next level, it’s a different dynamic. But at the end of the day, I’m a competitor and I like to win. Whatever it takes for us to win, I’m willing to do it.”
