INDIANAPOLIS – Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah will be one of the highest-rated players to actually take part in on-field drills this week during the NFL Scouting Combine.
The trend for top players is to just do the medical evaluations and individual interviews in Indianapolis then take the field in a more scripted environment during their school’s Pro Day.
But the thought never seems to have occurred to Okudah. For weeks, he’s kept the combine results for star cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Jalen Ramsey on a whiteboard in his apartment. His goal when defensive backs hit the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday will be to post similar numbers.
And maybe set a bar for future generations to chase in the process.
“Coming to the combine has always been a dream,” Okudah said Friday at the Indiana Convention Center. “Just being here is a dream come true. You go back and watch some of these Combine videos. I watch Jalen Ramsey's Combine video. I watched Patrick Peterson's Combine video. I want somebody down the road to say, 'Let's turn on Jeff Okudah's Combine video.'”
Okudah has applied similar prep work to his pre-draft studies. He can break down the defensive secondary situations for many of the top eight teams in the draft order, right down to expiring contracts and rising young stars.
He’s been watching SportsCenter and playing Madden NFL video games since he was 3 years old, and it shows.
During his media availability, the defender projected to go as high as No. 3 overall to Detroit alternately brought to mind a general manager, a television game analyst and a bright-eyed kid filled with wonder.
He broke down Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s preference for man-to-man coverage – a philosophy borne of his years with the New England Patriots – and praised teammates and opponents alike.
He called safety Jordan Fuller the quarterback of the Buckeyes' defense and said fellow corner Damon Arnette is an inspiration for the way he fought through some rough spots early in his career.
He also heaped compliments on Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler and Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus, marveling at the former’s speed and labeling the latter as the best opposing pass catcher he’s faced.
Many Big Ten wide receivers returned the favor this week, naming Okudah as their toughest matchup.
It’s a point of pride for the cornerback as he prepares to enter the next level.
“I think it's big because it kind of goes to show the challenge that I presented to them,” Okudah said. “I know a lot of guys who might get a guy that's kind of raved about a lot and then when you play him you're like, ‘He wasn't as good as I thought he was.’
“So for those guys to come out there once after the season's over and be like, ‘That guy, I know I had to bring my ‘A’ game against him,’ I think that's big.”
FATHER KNOWS BEST
Growing up with a three-time Pro Bowler as a father afforded Antoine Winfield Jr. a few opportunities other children can’t replicate.
Among them, late-night film sessions while the elder Winfield – then a defensive back with the Minnesota Vikings – prepared to face one of the game’s most dominant receivers.
“When I was younger, my dad would lay in his bed with his laptop,” Winfield Jr. said. “I would be sitting right next to him watching film. In particular, it was Calvin Johnson.
“I remember he had to play Detroit one week. I remember sitting next to him, and he was watching it and breaking the film down and everything. That’s a cool experience that most people don’t get to do.”
Winfield Jr. grew into a star cornerback at the University of Minnesota and is projected as a potential second-day draft pick.
SECRET WEAPON
Virginia’s Bryce Hall likely would be among the top cornerbacks taken in this draft if not for an ankle injury that required surgery and cut his 2019 season short at six games.
Hall can’t work out for teams in Indianapolis, but he is finding other ways to show teams his worth. One story from his freshman year provides a good example.
Hall entered the game for his first significant college minutes and overheard a coach talking to a wide receiver on the sideline. When he realized they were planning to take advantage of the fresh face, Hall diagnosed the play and came away with an interception.
How did he overhear the conversation? By using his super power: attention deficit disorder.
“People that have ADD, the thing is it’s not that you lose focus, it’s that you’re able to take in everything, but whatever catches your attention the most is what you’re going to hone in on,” Hall said. “So I’m able to see and hear different things on the field at all times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.