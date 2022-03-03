INDIANAPOLIS — Kenneth Walker III is no stranger to betting on himself.
The breakout Michigan State star running back parlayed his lone major college scholarship into a Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best player at his position and a likely early selection in next month’s NFL draft.
All it took was a little self-confidence and a load of talent.
After determining the offensive system at Wake Forest — a “slow mesh” concept with the quarterback reading the defense and deciding whether to hand off or throw while the ball’s in the running back’s belly — was not a good fit for his skill set, Walker entered the transfer portal after his sophomore season.
He landed at Michigan State, impressed by the Spartans’ pro-style offense and head coach Mel Tucker’s confidence he could turn the program around.
Michigan State went 11-2 and finished third in the Big Ten, and Walker rushed for a career-high 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns on a hefty 263 carries. His first rushing attempt for the Spartans went for 75 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Northwestern, and he never slowed down throughout his lone season in East Lansing, Michigan.
“Even just going from Wake Forest to Michigan State was a difficult transition, to learn the offense and get acclimated,” Walker said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But, having my teammates, they made it much easier. So having the teammates and guys around me made it an easy process.”
Now Walker will navigate a far more complicated predraft process.
Running back has been devalued in the pro game, with many teams believing they can fill the position with capable talent outside of the first round.
Penn State’s Saquon Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants in 2018, but Alabama’s Najee Harris was the first running back selected last year — going No. 24 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Conventional wisdom suggests this year’s opening round might not include any running backs, but Walker likely will be the first player picked at the position.
Walker didn’t want to use the term frustrated to describe the league’s view on drafting running backs.
“Me — I just want to make the best of my opportunity,” he said. “And whoever drafts me, they’re making a great choice.”
Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season for the Indianapolis Colts, lasted until the 41st overall pick in 2020. Two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans was picked 45th overall in 2016.
So Walker isn’t overly concerned with where he lands on a personal level. But he’d like to help set the bar higher for others who will follow in his footsteps.
“Me, personally, I feel like that’s a dream of mine to be drafted early in the draft — and also for just other running backs as well,” Walker said. “I feel like that will get them off the board, too.”
LOVE OF THE GAME
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu remains in the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick and is unlikely to slide out of the top five.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder proved he has a personality to match his size during his time on the podium at the Indiana Convention Center. In addition to his love of choir and drama, Ekwonu described his passion for football.
And for breaking the spirit on the opposition.
“I feel like you ask anybody back at State, they are going to tell you I have the most fun on the field,” Ekwonu said. “I just love this game so much. I love the offensive line. I love being able to impose my will when I go against defenders. That’s something I take a lot of pride in.
“Every time I go on the field and put the helmet on, I have a lot of fun with this game and dominating people. That’s one of the best parts of the job. I talk a little bit less than I did my freshman year. I try to talk back. I just love dominating people.”
TIME OF HIS LIFE
Ohio State offensive tackle Nick Petit-Frere heard all the horror stories about the Combine before his arrival in downtime Indianapolis. Early morning wake-up calls, invasive medical tests, probing interviews with teams and high-pressure, high-stakes circumstances.
But those words of warning haven’t matched his personal experience.
“All I’ve done is I’ve had a bunch of people do a bunch of cool NFL videos and stuff like that, so I hope I get a chance to see those,” Petit-Frere said. “Those are a lot of fun. They loved having me there – ESPN and stuff like that. I got to talk to a bunch of coaches, talk ball, football, life, my philosophies on football. I got to talk about my high school, college, Little League and things like that.
“And then all the testing and stuff, it was fine. I mean, it was easy. The people there were lovely. It was good people. I mean, I don’t know why people made it sound like this would be so bad. This has kind of been the best week of my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.