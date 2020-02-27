INDIANAPOLIS – Gossip season unofficially kicked off this week with the NFL Scouting Combine’s arrival in Indianapolis, and the hometown Colts are at the center of one of the juiciest rumors.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday what long has been rumored in league circles – Indianapolis will pursue former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers when free agency begins next month.
A year ago, the hottest topic around the Combine was the Arizona Cardinals’ interest in selecting then Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray at the top of the draft. The rumors sprouted from quotes incoming Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury made about Murray as he prepared to face him as a college coach at Texas Tech.
Those whispers were proven to have merit when Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim pulled the trigger on bringing Murray to the Cardinals two months later.
The speculation surrounding the Colts has similar roots. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich spent three seasons working with the Chargers as either Rivers’ quarterback coach or offensive coordinator, and Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was a Chargers assistant for five years.
Much of the belief Rivers could be a good fit in Indy is grounded in connecting those dots.
But not all popular Combine rumors prove fruitful.
Rapoport’s own report included an acknowledgement the Las Vegas Raiders also could be a potential home for Rivers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the other teams expected to at least perform due diligence in vetting the quarterback.
There’s also the fact signing the 38-year-old Rivers would be a departure for fourth-year Colts general manager Chris Ballard, whose free agent additions thus far have tended to skew younger and more under-the-radar.
But there are good football minds who believe the marriage of Rivers and Indianapolis would be a solid fit. In fact, long-time NFL scout and current NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah suggested Ballard make the move during a conference call previewing the Combine last week.
“I would start by signing Philip Rivers, and I would try and make a run at this thing for the next couple of years because I think they're pretty close,” Jeremiah said. “I think Philip would come in and give them an upgrade.
“And then I think where you're picking there, you know, you're picking at 13. I know there's so much depth, and I've talked about the depth of receiver, and I can show you studies that will show you how many impact players have come in the second, third round, and you can get good players in those positions. But I'm trying to get, if I'm the Colts right there, I'm awfully tempted, if you see a Jerry Jeudy, a CeeDee Lamb, a Henry Ruggs, one of those three guys was there, I would go ahead and pull the trigger right there.
“You've changed the offense completely. You've got a good offensive line, you pair what you have already outside with one of those three receivers, Philip Rivers, I think you've got a chance to be a really, really fun offense to watch.”
Time will tell if Ballard agrees.
The Colts signed Jacoby Brissett to a new two-year contract worth $30 million last offseason in an attempt to find out if he could be a long-term replacement for Andrew Luck. After a strong start during which Indianapolis was 5-2, Brissett faded down the stretch as the team missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Brissett completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. But a knee injury during a November loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers slowed him considerably, and the offense struggled with a rash of injuries at wide receiver.
The Colts have said they intend to monitor the quarterback market this spring, but they’ve also maintained bringing Brissett back as the starter remains a viable option.
“To say we’re going to create competition, we’re going to create competition at any spot,” Ballard said Tuesday at the Combine. “That’s going to be a year-to-year thing. Even when Andrew was our quarterback, we still studied the quarterback position. I think it’s important enough that it’s a unique position. We know how hard they are to find, and you have to go in depth each and every year for that spot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.