MUNCIE -- Five area schools traveled into Muncie for the annual Delta Invite on Saturday, and three had an impressive showing of the 20-plus schools in attendance.
Lapel boys cross country took second in the Gold division with a score of 94, highlighted by a first-place finish from senior Luke Combs. Combs' gold-medal finish clocked in at 16:22, almost a full minute ahead of second place. Lapel also had two other top-12 finishers in seniors Jesse McCurdy (eighth) and Carson Huber (12th).
Two teams that have battled back and forth in placement throughout the season are Alexandria and Shenandoah’s girls teams. Saturday, the Tigers got the edge for a second-place finish in the Gold division with a score of 94. Alex put four runners in the top 20, including sophomore Reanna Stinson (10th) and freshmen Lilly Thomas (12th) and Madisen Weir (13th).
Rounding out the top four was Shenandoah, lead by senior Stormie Fitch’s fifth-place finish. Fitch said her time of 21:29 was one of her personal records.
“I almost got passed at the end, but today is one of the best finishes that I’ve had,” Fitch said. “Today being one of my PRs, I’m just motivated to keep on beating it from here.”
The Raiders also brought in another top-20 finisher in sophomore Hope Edwards. While the Raiders were 36 points back of Alex, Shenandoah head coach John Davis said this meet gives the team a little more perspective of what teams it will face in the upcoming Henry County meet and sectional.
“Our sectional competition is Alexandria, and we're chasing them right now along with Cowan, and we were right behind the both of them,” Davis said. “Seeing these teams earlier on gives us a chance to see where we have to place. Times are great, but it’s all about outplacing.”
On the girls side for Elwood, senior Courtney Todd (11th) and freshman Katelyn Foor (14th) led the way. Other top finishers included freshman Jayden Reece (15th, 18:17) and senior Devin Thomas (18th, 18:30).
While the girls team didn’t qualify for placement, the boys team took 11th.
The only Madison County school not to race in the Gold division was Anderson, which competed in the Navy division. The Indians were led by senior Dryden Thomas (15th), who clocked in at 18:06. The Anderson boys finished in fifth with a score of 130.
In the girls race, senior Jada Mullins and freshmen Athena Barnard and Darien Fuller ran for the Indians. Mullins led the pack, finishing 19th with a time of 22:39.
As the season comes into the final stretch, teams are looking to make a final push before postseason competition. Davis said his team is moving at a great pace going into the end of the season.
“We had a good week of practice last week and their times today correlated with that,” Davis said. “We’re hoping this sets us up for a county win on Tuesday and a top-three finish at (Mid-Eastern) conference next weekend.”
