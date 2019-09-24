PENDLETON — Lapel senior Luke Combs did not set the blistering pace Tuesday at the Madison County meet he did Saturday in winning the Riverview Health Invitational in Carmel with the eighth-fastest time in the nation.
He also did not need to.
Combs dusted the competition Tuesday, beating his nearest competitor by over 30 seconds and won his third consecutive boys individual county title.
Repeating was the dominant theme as Pendleton Heights sophomore Laney Ricker pulled away from teammate Katie Jones and led an Arabians sweep of the top five positions to claim her second title in as many tries.
PH also won the team titles in both races. For the girls, it was the 12th in a row and the seventh straight for the boys.
Combs led throughout the race, by a slim margin over Liberty Christian freshman phenom Noah Price and PH junior Sean Roan early, but he steadily widened the gap. By the time he crossed the finish line in 16:34, he was 31 seconds ahead of Roan’s runner-up finish of 17:05.
It was a time that was over a minute-and-a-half slower than the 14:56 Combs ran in Carmel on Saturday. But that race was run against some of the top competition of the state, which fueled his adrenaline. Tuesday, although there is plenty of talent in the area, Combs did not need to be nearly as aggressive.
“I take a lot of pride in that because Madison County always has great competition,” Combs said. “The reason I was able to run so fast (Saturday) was because a few weeks before, there were three guys in that race who beat me. So the competition was really good, and that definitely pushed me.”
Roan’s runner-up finish was an improvement from last year’s third place, and he was followed by PH teammate Avry Carpenter in third. Price was fourth and PH junior Kyle Drinkut rounded out the top five.
Price was running with Combs as the two neared the halfway point, faded a bit, but was still the top freshman in the field. LC coach Max Wuethrich said running with Combs was Price’s mistake.
“He was the best middle school runner I’ve ever seen,” Wuethrich said. “I was hoping that would translate to high school, and it has, but not without its learning curve. ... That’s definitely a freshman mistake, trying to run with (Combs). It’s the first time he’s ever run against him, so curiosity killed the cat today.”
The Lions placed third as a team behind PH and Frankton, the best finish ever for LC.
Lapel’s Carson Huber, PH’s Taylor Skalon and Andrew Blake, Elwood freshman Jayden Reese and Frankton’s Kyran Planalp rounded out the top 10, earning all-county honors.
The girls race was all Arabians as PH earned the “perfect” race with the top-five sweep. Ricker and Jones ran side-by-side to the halfway point before Ricker pulled away. Catherine Dudley was third, freshman Gloria Richardson was fourth and Hailee Brunnemer was fifth, much to the delight of coach Melissa Hagerman.
“We didn’t talk about a perfect score. ... Maybe that’s something we should have talked about,” Hagerman said. “We talked about getting as many runners in the top 15, even dipping into the JV. At the mile, I said, ‘Well, now we’ve got to do it.’”
A sixth Arabian, Berkeley Lord, placed 10th to earn all-county. A trio of Frankton Eagles, who placed second in the girls team competition as well, placed sixth through eighth as Abby Hartley, Kayla Quimby and Caitlin Cole followed the top five Arabians.
Alexandria sophomore Reanna Stinson placed ninth to round out the all-county finishers.
Alexandria was third and Lapel fourth in the girls team competitions while Lapel also placed fourth in the boys race, followed by Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria and Anderson Prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.