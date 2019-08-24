HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern Invite, 9 a.m.
Madison County (Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Madison-Grant) vs. Delaware County (Daleville) at Yorktown, 9 a.m.
Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at Southwestern Small School Invite, 10:30 a.m.
Anderson, Liberty Christian at Monroe Central Invite, 11 a.m.
Golf (Girls)
Daleville at Monroe Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Madison County Championship at Elwood Golf Links, 1 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Seton Catholic at Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 11 a.m.
Soccer (Girls)
University at Pendleton Heights, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Peru Invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson Prep, Elwood at Muncie Burris Invite, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Adams Central, Bluffton, Eastern at Madison-Grant Invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson at Jay County Invite, 9 a.m.
Danville, Manchester, Southern Wells at Elwood Invite, 9 a.m.
Lapel, Lincoln, Sheridan, Southwestern, Whiteland at Shenandoah Invite, 9 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Plainfield Invite, 9 a.m.
Frankton at Taylor, 11 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NFL preseason — Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.
MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 2 p.m.
USL — Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 6 p.m.
Monday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.