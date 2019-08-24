LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern Invite, 9 a.m.

Madison County (Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Madison-Grant) vs. Delaware County (Daleville) at Yorktown, 9 a.m.

Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at Southwestern Small School Invite, 10:30 a.m.

Anderson, Liberty Christian at Monroe Central Invite, 11 a.m.

Golf (Girls)

Daleville at Monroe Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Madison County Championship at Elwood Golf Links, 1 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Seton Catholic at Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 11 a.m.

Soccer (Girls)

University at Pendleton Heights, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Alexandria at Peru Invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson Prep, Elwood at Muncie Burris Invite, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Adams Central, Bluffton, Eastern at Madison-Grant Invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson at Jay County Invite, 9 a.m.

Danville, Manchester, Southern Wells at Elwood Invite, 9 a.m.

Lapel, Lincoln, Sheridan, Southwestern, Whiteland at Shenandoah Invite, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Plainfield Invite, 9 a.m.

Frankton at Taylor, 11 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NFL preseason — Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 2 p.m.

USL — Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 6 p.m.

Monday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA — Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

