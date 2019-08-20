HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country (Boys/Girls)

Alexandria, Elwood, Madison-Grant at Lapel Invitational, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Union (Modoc), 5 p.m.

Frankton at Cheeseman Memorial, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at New Castle Hokum Karem, 6 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 4 p.m.

Knightstown, Lawrence Central, Ritter at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wabash, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Jay County, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Jay County at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Today

MLB — San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA — New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.

Friday

MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.

