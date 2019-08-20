HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country (Boys/Girls)
Alexandria, Elwood, Madison-Grant at Lapel Invitational, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Union (Modoc), 5 p.m.
Frankton at Cheeseman Memorial, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at New Castle Hokum Karem, 6 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 4 p.m.
Knightstown, Lawrence Central, Ritter at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Jay County, 5 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Jay County at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Today
MLB — San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.
