HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Eastern Hancock, Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Wapahani, 5 p.m.
Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Connersville, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Today
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
NFL Preseason — Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.
MLB — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA — Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
