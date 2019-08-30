LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Wabash, 7 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Park Tudor, 7 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Madison County Tennis Tournament

Championship, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Men’s Soccer

Emory & Henry College at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson vs. Grinnell College at Jacksonville, Ill., 7 p.m.

Anderson vs. Culver-Stockton College at Jacksonville, Ill., 9 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Olivet College at Anderson, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Today

NCAA Football — Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Louisville FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football — Indiana vs. Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 1:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.

International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 5:10 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Football — Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.

