HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Wabash, 7 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Park Tudor, 7 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Madison County Tennis Tournament
Championship, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Men’s Soccer
Emory & Henry College at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson vs. Grinnell College at Jacksonville, Ill., 7 p.m.
Anderson vs. Culver-Stockton College at Jacksonville, Ill., 9 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Olivet College at Anderson, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Today
NCAA Football — Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Louisville FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Indiana vs. Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 1:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.
International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 5:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Football — Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
