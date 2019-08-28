HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Arabian Roundup at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Frankton at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Tennis Tournament
Anderson at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Shenandoah at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Today
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
NFL Preseason — Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.
MLB — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA — Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Football — Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Louisville FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Indiana vs. Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 1:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.
International League — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.
