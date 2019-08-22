HIGH SCHOOLS
FRIDAY
Football
Anderson at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Frontier at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Scecina at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Tri-Central at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Mississinewa at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Cowan at Daleville, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
NFL preseason — Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.
MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 2 p.m.
USL — Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 6 p.m.
Monday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.
International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
