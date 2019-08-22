LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Football

Anderson at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Frontier at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Scecina at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Tri-Central at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Mississinewa at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Cowan at Daleville, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

NFL preseason — Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

MLB — Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

International League — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.

International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 2 p.m.

USL — Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 6 p.m.

Monday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

International League — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Tags