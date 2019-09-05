LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Elwood, Lapel, Shenandoah at Hamilton Heights Invite, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Wapahani, Wes-Del at Daleville, 4:15 p.m.

Eastbrook, Marion at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Anderson at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Shenandoah at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Lakeview Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Anderson at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football — Vanderbilt at Purdue, noon; Fordham at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

WNBA — Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.

