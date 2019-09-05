HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Elwood, Lapel, Shenandoah at Hamilton Heights Invite, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Wapahani, Wes-Del at Daleville, 4:15 p.m.
Eastbrook, Marion at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Anderson at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Shenandoah at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Lakeview Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Anderson at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Vanderbilt at Purdue, noon; Fordham at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
WNBA — Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.
