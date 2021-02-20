HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving (Boys)
Sectional at Hamilton Southeastern, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
State finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 9:30 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.