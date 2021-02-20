LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving (Boys)

Sectional at Hamilton Southeastern, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

State finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 9:30 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m.

