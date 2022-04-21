LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Tri, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Irvington Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Mount Vernon, Yorktown at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Anderson at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Delta at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Morristown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Union City, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Alexandria, Union at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Southern Wells at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep, Blue River Valley at Union City, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

USL – Orange County SC at Indy Fuel, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video