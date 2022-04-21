HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Tri, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Irvington Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Mount Vernon, Yorktown at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Anderson at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Delta at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Morristown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Union City, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Alexandria, Union at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Southern Wells at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep, Blue River Valley at Union City, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
USL – Orange County SC at Indy Fuel, 5:30 p.m.