HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
NCC Championship, 10 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 4 p.m.
Daleville at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Wabash, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne Canterbury at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Shortridge, 6 p.m.
Lapel at University, 6 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL — Chicago Fire FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.
Triple-A East — St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
