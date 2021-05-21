LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Henry County tourney at Tri, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 6 p.m.

Softball

Shenandoah at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Eastern, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Huntington North at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Traders Point at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Sectional 37 at Anderson

Anderson vs. Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson vs. Franklin at Lexington, Kentucky, 10:30 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 6:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

