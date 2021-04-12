Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Delta, 5 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Daleville at Cowan, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Marion, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Alexandria, Wes-Del at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Softball
Anderson at Calvin (DH), 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
NBA — Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
