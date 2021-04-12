LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Delta, 5 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Daleville at Cowan, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Marion, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Alexandria, Wes-Del at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Softball

Anderson at Calvin (DH), 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

NBA — Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

