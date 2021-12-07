LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Frankton at Tipton, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NBA – Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Butler, 6 p.m.

