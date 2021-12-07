HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton at Tipton, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Butler, 6 p.m.
