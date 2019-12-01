HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NFL — Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.; Loyola (Ill.) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m.
ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.; Virginia at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.