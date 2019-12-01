LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

NFL — Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.; Loyola (Ill.) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m.

ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.; Virginia at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

